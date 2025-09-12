Kongsberg in Canada Supports Groundbreaking of Kingston Digital Facility with Critical Technology Contribution

Kongsberg in Canada supports NAV CANADA’s groundbreaking of the KDF, contributing technology to advance Canada’s first transitional digital air traffic hub

OTTAWA, CANADA, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kongsberg in Canada is proud to support NAV CANADA as it breaks ground on the Kingston Digital Facility (KDF), a new operational site that will serve as a transitional facility prior to Canada’s future digital Air Traffic Services hubs.The KDF marks a critical milestone in Canada’s Digital Aerodrome Air Traffic Services (DAATS) program. Temporary by design, the facility is expected to be completed by summer 2026. Once validated, it will support Kingston and an additional airport. It will also serve as the foundation for Canada’s first permanent digital hub, also to be built in Kingston, which will eventually host remote services for up to 20 airports.Jordan Freed and Harald Kleven, Kongsberg’s DAATS Project Co-Sponsors, joined the NAV CANADA Executive team to mark the groundbreaking.“This groundbreaking marks an important milestone for NAV CANADA and Canadian aviation,” said Jordan Freed, DAATS Project Co-Sponsor, Kongsberg in Canada. “We are proud to contribute our technology and expertise to help realize this vision. The Kingston Digital Facility is a transitional step toward Canada’s first permanent digital hub and the future of air traffic services across the country.”The Kingston Digital Facility reflects a global trend already underway in over 65 locations across 16 countries, including Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. By joining this international movement, Canada will benefit from modernized systems that maintain safety and efficiency while adapting to future aviation needs.For Kongsberg in Canada, this project builds on more than 30 years of collaboration with NAV CANADA, delivering mission-critical solutions for air traffic management and advancing Canada’s leadership in aviation innovation.About Kongsberg in Canada Kongsberg in Canada represents the entire breadth of Kongsberg companies present from coast to coast, working together to meet the country’s needs in Defence & Aviation, from sea floor to outer space. Kongsberg Geospatial is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace and is the prime contractor leading the NAV Canada DAATS project for the organization.

