Kongsberg Geospatial and TACTIQL Sign MOU to Drive Dual-Use Innovation in Geospatial and ISR Solutions

Kongsberg Geospatial signs MOU with NATO DIANA company TACTIQL to deliver integrated ISR and geospatial solutions.

KANATA, CANADA, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kongsberg Geospatial (KG), a leader in real-time geospatial visualization and situational awareness, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with TACTIQL Inc., a Canadian start-up and NATO DIANA company, to pursue joint opportunities that merge geospatial technologies with advanced Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) interoperability solutions.This agreement establishes a framework for the two companies to collaborate on joint opportunities in both defense and commercial markets in Canada and abroad. By combining KG’s expertise in geospatial software and situational awareness with TACTIQL’s capabilities in conditioning airborne sensor data to enable interoperability, the partnership aims to explore integrated solutions that support informed decision-making across military ISR, Fires/Targeting, and dual-use data visualization and analytics.“This partnership with TACTIQL allows us to apply our visualization and decision-support platforms to new domains like ISR and dual-use airspace management. We are proud to help such an innovative, local company scale and to collaborate on made-in Canada solutions that enhance resilience at home while also strengthening our country’s contributions to international security,” said Jordan Freed, President and Managing Director of Kongsberg Geospatial.For TACTIQL, the agreement represents an important step in scaling its innovative solutions to broader markets. Founded by former Canadian Armed Forces officer Mike Nelson, TACTIQL specializes in conditioning and enriching airborne sensor data to ensure it can be integrated with military and commercial command-and-control systems.“Kongsberg Geospatial is a world leader in geospatial awareness, and the opportunity to partner with them is an important step forward for us to access new markets at scale,” said Mike Nelson, Founder of TACTIQL. “Our customers need to rapidly understand what’s happening around them to make accurate, time-critical decisions. We generate the data, and KG enables the visualization of that data, it’s a perfect match.”About Kongsberg GeospatialKongsberg Geospatial, based in Ottawa, Canada, develops dual-use real-time, mission-critical software for air traffic control and air defense systems. With more than three decades of experience delivering trusted solutions to military and civilian customers worldwide, the company’s TerraLensplatform powers some of the most advanced geospatial visualization applications in the world. A subsidiary of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, Kongsberg Geospatial provides technology that enhances situational awareness and supports informed decision-making in complex operational environments.Media Contact:Kenza LoulidiKenza.loulidi@kongsberggeospatial.com613 271 5516About TACTIQLTACTIQL Inc. is a Canadian defense technology start-up and NATO DIANA company specializing in conditioning and enriching airborne sensor data for interoperability with military and commercial command-and-control systems. Founded by former Canadian Armed Forces officer Mike Nelson, TACTIQL leverages commercial innovation to address complex ISR, Fires, and pan-domain awareness challenges. Based in Ottawa, the company is committed to developing dual-use technologies that improve decision-making and strengthen Canadian and allied defense and security capabilities.Media Contact:Mike Nelsonmike@tactiql.com613 447 7944

