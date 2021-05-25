Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Unpacking the Public Pre-K Guidebook

The Maine Department Of Education’s Early Learning Team is excited to offer a summer professional learning series focused around the newly released Pre-K Guidebook. This resource was designed to support expansion of high-quality and inclusive public Pre-K in Maine.

The Public Pre-K Guidebook describes high-quality pre-k programming, provides guidance for developing and implementing inclusive public pre-k programs that align with state requirements, and offers links to a wide variety of useful tools.  Beginning June 16th, this learning series will meet weekly from 9-10 am over the course of seven weeks. Each virtual meeting will focus on specific sections of the Guidebook and is designed for administrators and educators.

Topics to be covered include:

  • June 16- Program Structure
  • June 23- Inclusive Student Support
  • June 30- Collaborations and Partnerships
  • July 7- Preschool Budgets
  • July 14- Family Engagement
  • July 21- Transition to Preschool and Kindergarten
  • July 28- Technical Assistance

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for this series.

Any questions can be directed to Nicole.Madore@maine.gov,Early Childhood Specialist or Marcy.r.whitcomb@maine.gov, Early Childhood Monitor.

