Syntrio Releases the Industry’s Most Complete eLearning Curriculum to Prevent and Address Workplace Harassment
Includes hundreds of elearning and microlearning employment law courses.
Our customers are universally focused on creating civil and respectful workplaces for their employees. Syntrio’s elearning libraries continue to be the most modern and feature-rich in the industry.”DEERFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syntrio, a global leader in governance, risk, compliance and human resource solutions, announced the availability of a new Harassment 2021 curriculum to address growing demand across industries intent on creating civil and respectful workplaces.
— Elizabeth Tomaszewicz, CEO, Syntrio
This release follows Syntrio’s announcement of the industry’s most comprehensive Diversity, Equity & Inclusion elearning curriculum, comprised of more than 500 titles. This new offering enables companies to choose from nearly 1,000 Employment Law, Ethics & Compliance and DE&I elearning assets that help them manage risk and empower culture.
“Our customers are universally focused on creating civil and respectful workplaces for their employees,” said Elizabeth Tomaszewicz, CEO, Syntrio. “Syntrio’s elearning libraries continue to be the most modern and feature-rich in the industry.”
Syntrio’s workplace harassment prevention training builds upon the popularity of the company’s longstanding curriculum. New updates provide a positive approach to workplace harassment issues, reinforce an affirmative workplace culture around respectful conduct and address changing laws and regulations, including state training requirements and case law. The new release also includes enhanced visual designs and motion graphics. Following are highlights of the new 120-course series:
Affirmative and Constructive Voice
• The new series is built on the theme of creating “a respectful workplace” and is exceedingly affirmative and constructive in tone. It features scenarios to engage learners and create compelling learning opportunities.
Recent Legal and Regulatory Requirements
• All 2021 versions address recent legal and regulatory requirements and changes regarding gender identity and sexual orientation, and California and New York laws on standards pertaining to a hostile work environment.
Designed for a Range of Instruction
• Training options are available to suit a wide variety of needs. The library includes instruction related to bystander awareness, harassment prevention (including civility and respect, conflict resolution, diversity and inclusion) and workplace relationships.
For more information, explore Syntrio's Employment Law, Ethics & Compliance and DE&I elearning libraries.
About Syntrio
Syntrio is a global leader in governance, risk, compliance and human resource solutions that help 6,000 organizations manage risks, empower culture and accelerate performance in 50+ languages. Easy, affordable and innovative Syntrio solutions include a robust reporting hotline and more than 1,000 elearning courses in Employment Law, Ethics and Compliance, Diversity and Inclusion, Health and Safety, Business Skills and Cybersecurity. For more information visit syntrio.com.
