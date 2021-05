CIMBAR PERFORMANCE MINERALS ANNOUNCES PRICE INCREASE

CHATSWORTH, GEORGIA, USA, May 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- CIMBAR Performance Minerals, Inc. (CPM), a division of United Minerals and Properties, Inc., today announced a price increase for all Cimbar drilling grade barite products, effective June 1, 2021.The price increase is necessary to cover rising ore and ocean freight costs and is necessary to ensure reliability of supply for our customers. In addition, we anticipate additional increases coming in the months ahead.ABOUT CIMBAR PERFORMANCE MINERALSCIMBAR Performance Minerals is a global leader in the delivery of performance mineral solutions across multiple industries specializing in barium sulfate, talc, alumina trihydrate (ATH) and post-consumer recycled mineral-based fillers. Headquartered in Chatsworth, GA USA. CIMBAR produces industrial minerals at 16 production sites in the United States, Mexico, China, and Pakistan.# # #Cimbar Performance Minerals49 – Jackson Lake Rd.Suite OChatsworth, GA 30705800-852-6868