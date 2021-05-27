USCannaExpos.com Returns to Chicago for the Second B2B Cannabusiness Expo
EINPresswire.com/ -- In one month, cannabusiness professionals from across the nation will converge on Chicago for Cannabis Industrial Marketplace’s 2nd B2B Cannabusiness Expo, on June 24th-25th at the Odeum Expo Center.
Following the massive success of our 2019 expo and with new guidelines from the CDC and the state of Illinois fully reopening for business, we are ready to bring the latest in the cannabis industry to the Chicago area.
"Our 2019 Chicago expo left us all with such great feedback that we can't wait to see what 2021 will bring,” said Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions with Cannabis Industrial Marketplace. “We know everyone is anxious to get back out and with the cannabis industry thriving, this event is sure to be another great success.”
Not for the hobbyist or recreational connoisseur, our expo is focused on BUSINESS for BUSINESS PEOPLE. It is a weekday event during prime business hours and is strictly for cannabusiness professionals looking to network and source products and services from our top-tier lineup of exhibitors.
Throughout the two days, participants will have the opportunity to meet some of the industry’s major movers and shakers with a spotlight on the evening of June 24th. Join us for drinks (open bar) and light appetizers while rubbing elbows with hundreds of industry leaders at our networking mixer. Full access expo tickets are required for mixer entry.
Not only are there ample networking opportunities, but there is also an incredible lineup of educational seminars presented by industry experts and covering a multitude of topics from evolving regulations to navigating the difficulties of marketing in the cannabusiness industry.
"Our educational seminars are some of the best. If there is a part of the business you are looking to learn about or get the latest most updated info this is where you will find it,” Wynn said. “I always suggest attendees review the agenda ahead of time so they don't miss out on ones that are important for them."
Highlighted seminar sessions include:
“Illinois Adult-Use Cannabis Security” with Tim Sutton, senior security consultant with Guidepost Solutions LLC
“Risk Management, Cannabis Businesses, and Insurance - Here’s the Connection” with Rocco Petrilli, chairman of the National Cannabis Risk Management Association
“Getting the Most Out of Your LEDs with the Right SOPs” with Ash Ganley, CEO of GrowRay Technologies and co-founder and board member of NOBO, Inc.
To purchase tickets for our Chicago Expo, visit https://www.cannabisimp.com/chicago-expo/.
Can’t attend our Chicago expo? Consider one of these other dates in our 2021 lineup: http://uscannabisexpos.com/
To learn more about the emerging cannabusiness market and how your company can take part in this multi-billion dollar industry and profit, download our white paper here: https://www.cannabisimp.com/emerging-frontiers-how-emerging-industries-can-help-expand-grow-your-business/
