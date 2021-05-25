The TimiFiT Mobile App Kicks Off Global Fitness Competitions
TimiFit the global digital health initiative is excited to announce the launch of the Believe You Me Competitions across the UK.
TimiFiT and it's global fitness competitions is dedicated to helping motivate individuals, businesses, and communities to get healthier. Along with the added bonus of earning some crypto rewards."MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM , May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Will Lowe Co-Founder Timi Group
The Believe You Me Competitions will feature MMA Legend Michael “The Count” Bisping, renowned comedian Luis J. Gomez and other members of the BYM podcast.
Competitions kick off via the TimiFIT Mobile App in the following cities across the United Kingdom including London, Liverpool, Birmingham, and Manchester on June 1st 2021. You must enter the competitions prior to June 7th 2021 to be eligible to claim your share of the prize pool.
Top 10 places in each competition will be able to claim a share of the $250 prize pool in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, and or the platforms native rewards token FIT. You may only claim one reward per month. Terms and Conditions may apply.
TimiFiT global competitions will be launching in other countries including Brazil, Mexico, Canada, and the United States. No purchase is necessary to participate in the fitness competitions. TimiFiT works with Apple Watch, Fitbit, Garmin Connect, Google Fit, and Samsung Health. Users may be required to create a digital wallet to claim their rewards.
Believe You Me Podcast is a twice weekly MMA podcast hosted by former Middle Weight Champion, Michael Bisping and New York comedian Luis J Gomez. Michael and Luis take a comedic look at the biggest news in MMA and interview the sports biggest stars.
Check out the show on GasDigitalNetwork.com where the show premieres with a pre-release every Monday and Wednesday. Subscribe with code “BYM” to get access to all 230+ episode archives of the podcast, bonus content, and more.
About TimiFiT:
The TimiFiT mobile app health and fitness competitions platform is positioned to give businesses and communities the technology infrastructure to help motivate and inspire healthier employees and communities.
Technology licensing opportunities are available. Please visit TimiFiT.com or email support@timifit.com
