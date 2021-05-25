U.S. FTC, U.S. FDA, USPTO confirmed to speak at ACI’s 12th Summit on Biosimilars & Innovator Biologics

12th Summit on Biosimilars & Innovator Biologics

2 full days of in-depth discussions on a virtual platform on the laws governing biosimilars and innovator biologics from June 22-23, 2021.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Conference Institute (ACI) is pleased to announce that Markus Meier, Assistant Director, Health Care Division Bureau of Competition from the U.S. FTC and Jessica Greenbaum, Regulatory Counsel, Therapeutic Biologics and Biosimilars Staff, U.S. FDA will be keynote speakers at the 12th Summit on Biosimilars & Innovator Biologics conference, taking place virtually from June 22-23, 2021.

Lisa Piccolo, Division Manager with ACI remarked that “ACI is pleased to provide conference delegates with the unique experience to hear from so many of the key government stakeholders.”

Joseph Gallagher, Senior Legal Analyst, Life Sciences IP with ACI, noted that, “It is an honor for ACI to have the opportunity to work with these speakers who will be so generous to share practical advice with conference delegates on essential matters such as antitrust developments and biosimilars and interchangeable products.”

In addition to Markus Meier and Jessica Greenbaum there will be government insights also provided by:

• Valencia Martin-Wallace, Deputy Commissioner for Patents, USPTO

• Hon. Jacqueline Wright Bonilla, Deputy Chief Judge PTAB, USPTO

• Hon. Michelle Ankenbrand, Lead Administrative Patent Judge PTAB, USPTO

• Hon. Kristi Sawert, Administrative Patent Judge PTAB, USPTO

• Gwendolyn Cooley, Assistant Attorney General, Wisconsin Department of Justice

To learn more, download the agenda or watch a free session, visit AmericanConference.com/Biosimilars.

