NEXT MONTH: ACI’s 12th Advanced Forum on Managed Care Disputes and Litigation Virtual Conference (June 9-10, 2021)

12th Annual Advanced Forum on Managed Care Disputes and Litigation

Hear practical and timely insights at this MCO-specific conference for the health care industry’s legal community.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Conference Institute (ACI) will host a two-day virtual conference for managed care organizations and their counsel next month.

On June 9–10, 2021, an esteemed line-up industry lawyers and government officials will provide a comprehensive examination of the litigation landscape for payers and providers alike at the 12th Annual Advanced Forum on Managed Care Disputes and Litigation.

Key areas of focus include the new administration’s healthcare and enforcement priorities, transparency measures, surprise billing legislation and pandemic related disputes and litigation.

Government Insights from:

• Karl Knutsen, Attorney, Antitrust Division, U.S. Department of Justice

• Alex Bryson, Attorney, Mergers IV, Federal Trade Commission

• Lumi Nodit, Assistant Attorney General, Washington Attorney General’s Office Antitrust Division

• Abigail Wood, Deputy Attorney General, Antitrust Section, Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office

Industry Insights from Senior Managed Care Counsel and Executives from:

• Premera Blue Cross

• Humana Inc.

• Molina Healthcare

• Henry Ford Health System and Health Alliance Plan of Michigan

• Baylor Scott and White Health Plan

New Sessions for 2021 will Explore:

• The Status of ACA and How to Prepare for A New Regulatory Regime Under the Biden Administration

• Affirmative Cost Recovery: How plans should approach litigation against third parties

• How to Navigate Healthcare Provider Bankruptcy

• Identifying and Preventing Telehealth-related Disputes

--------------

