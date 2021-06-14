ACI’s Paragraph IV Disputes Conference Returns to New York City: Guy Donatiello and Pearl Siew to Chair

16th Annual Paragraph IV Disputes Conference

2 full days of in-depth discussions taking place in-person in New York City from November 9-10, 2021.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Conference Institute (ACI) is pleased to announce that Guy Donatiello, Senior Vice President, Intellectual Property of Endo Pharmaceuticals and Pearl Siew, Senior Vice President and Head, Intellectual Property of Eagle Pharmaceuticals will be co-chairing its 16th Annual Paragraph IV Disputes conference taking place live and in-person November 9-10, 2021, in New York City.

Guy Donatiello describes the event as, “The premier conference on Paragraph IV disputes. It consists entirely of high level, in-depth material for experienced practitioners familiar with the nuances of Hatch-Waxman regulatory and litigation practice. The presenters and attendees are all the people who litigate for or work directly for the most active brand and generic companies in the industry. There is no better conference for meeting your counterparts and staying up to speed on the latest developments in this area.”

Pearl Siew also notes that, “Not only will we get the benefit of learnings from distinguished speakers and esteemed colleagues on salient topics, but we will also get to talk about these topics and their practical applicability in person.”

Leaders from both brand name and generic drug companies recognize that this event serves both sides of the industry and offers both legal and economic “takeaways” for every sphere of this costly, complex and evolving area of the law. This flagship event delves into the complexities of today’s Hatch-Waxman litigation. Attendees will be briefed on the latest developments, as well as future forecasts, for the next phase of case law, legislation, and industry trends. This unique dynamic exemplifies not only the importance of the content and legal theory presented, but the contending business acuities as well.

This event will bring speakers from brand and generic companies, litigators that represent them, as well as Judges — both from the federal judiciary, USPTO’s PTAB, and representatives from the FTC, and the FDA.

Full information on the event, visit AmericanConference.com/PIVDisputes

