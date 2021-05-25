Consulting Magazine Honors Logic20/20’s Lada Kesseler
Lada Kesseler, Logic20/20, named one of the 2021 Consulting Women Leaders in Technology by Consulting Magazine.SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logic20/20, a leading business and technology consulting firm, is proud to announce that Lada Kesseler was named among 2021 Consulting Women Leaders in Technology by Consulting Magazine. This annual award honors leaders in technology for excellence in three categories: Leadership, Client Service, and Innovation. Kesseler, who was recognized in the Client Services category, is a Lead Software Developer at Logic20/20.
“This recognition is well-deserved,” says Lionel Bodin, Senior Director at Logic20/20. “Lada consistently drives towards excellence and has developed invaluable solutions for our clients. She proves herself as a leader day in and day out and truly is a leader in technology.”
Kesseler was named to this list for her impact on Logic20/20 and the solutions the firm provides for their clients. She influences large architecture decisions and advises clients on strategy. Kesseler is leading a development team that is responsible for about 70 microservices and works across technologies including Java, Spring Boot, AWS, Kafka, Kubernetes, Node.js, Angular.js, and more. She is consistently ensuring that the team follows best practices and delivers quality solutions on time.
“I am so grateful to Consulting Magazine for shining a light on the contributions of women who are shaping the future of our industry,” says Kesseler. “I believe in a future where everyone has equal opportunity in life and the freedom to choose the career path that excites them and makes them happy—regardless of their gender, race, religion, or sexual orientation.”
Consulting Magazine launched the Women Leaders in Technology Awards in 2007. This award is a part of their long-standing commitment to honoring the contributions made by women in the consulting profession. The individuals named to the list were recognized for the impact they have on their organizations and the community.
View the full list of recipients of this award, including Lada Kesseler, here: event.consultingmag.com/women-leaders-tech/honorees
Courtney Lynch
Logic20/20
+1 206-576-0400
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn