The Children's Therapy Center Relocates Gainesville Office
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Children’s Therapy Center has been providing outstanding physical, occupational, speech and feeding therapy to children from birth to 21 since 1979. Since then, CTC has grown to meet the need for pediatric therapy in the northern Virginia area, assisting and encouraging children in all levels of development.
CTC’s Gainesville center, which opened in 2016, is moving to a new building at 7051 Heathcote Village Way, in Gainesville, Virginia. This new location offers more than 5,000 square feet of treatment space and enables a larger population of patients to be treated by our therapists. Opening on May 24th, the Gainesville center includes rooms for feeding therapy, sensory processing sessions and orthopedic rehabilitation, as well as an open gym and therapy areas where therapists use functional, play-based therapy to maximize every child’s potential.
Says center manager Alyssa Diprofio, MS, OTR/L, “I am excited to be moving our team to a new clinic with plenty of treatment space and new equipment for us to continue providing skilled services to our patients. We are looking forward to expanding our team so that we can provide services to even more clientele!”
Sandra Ryan, MSN, PNP, FCPP, FAANP, FAAN, Chief Executive Office of the Theraplay Family of Companies, agrees, saying “We are thrilled to be able to serve the Gainesville community. Pediatric therapy for children is foundational to helping our children and communities thrive. Our exceptional therapists are available to provide the highest empathetic quality care to the children they serve.”
The Children’s Therapy Center joined the Theraplay family of companies in 2017, and with their sister company Fleming Therapy Services are a regional leader in delivering high-quality pediatric and adolescent therapy throughout Virginia.
About The Children’s Therapy Center
The Children’s Therapy Center was founded in 1979. After growing into a multi-service facility providing physical, occupational and speech therapy, CTC joined the Theraplay Family of Companies in 2017. Along with Austill’s Educational Therapy Services, Positive Steps Therapy, AOT, Inc., Fleming Therapy Services and Theraplay, Inc., this family of companies has 32 outpatient locations in 4 states, and also provides Early Intervention and school-based services to countless children, furthering their mission to maximize every child’s potential. For more information visit pediatric-therapy.com.
Lauren Toolan
