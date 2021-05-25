Dr. Angela Reddix, CEO of ARDX Announces $20K Reddix Rules Fund to Support Small Businesses Owned by Women of Color
Grow with Google, Ernst & Young (EY), Atlantic Union Bank, KW Brown Ministries, Doctor SOS to support entrepreneurs; EBONY magazine named media sponsor
According to an October 2020 article in Forbes, Black women make up 42% of new women-owned businesses. It’s time to change that narrative and keep WOC-owned businesses flourishing.”HAMPTON ROADS, VA, USA, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Angela Reddix, CEO of ARDX, a healthcare management and IT consulting firm in Norfolk, Virginia, is supporting the efforts of small businesses owned by women of color through a grant called The Reddix Rules Fund.
Reddix is thrilled to welcome partners Grow with Google, Atlantic Union Bank, KW Brown Ministries, Doctor SOS, and EBONY magazine (media sponsor), who along with the ARDX Foundation and ELG Management, will provide $20K in financial support to ten female entrepreneurs giving them the opportunity to thrive as successful business owners and leaders.
Additionally, Jackie Taylor, a champion for entrepreneurship and partner for Ernst & Young (EY), known for its global entrepreneurship program, will lend support to the cohort of entrepreneurs through mentorship and other tools to help prepare them for the Reddix Rules Fund finale event and pitch contest.
The Reddix Rules Fund was established in 2020 to provide financial support to women who operated their businesses in Virginia and didn’t qualify for the Payroll Protection Plan or were denied unemployment benefits. Twenty women received grants to support their business, totaling over $20,000. This year, The Reddix Rules Fund will entail a 10-hour entrepreneurship program, 10 hours of mental wellness coaching to build resilience, and a $20,000 monetary reward, with a pitch competition finale. The following entrepreneurs have been selected for the second cohort:
- Tremaine Wills, Mind Over Money
- Johnna Coleman Yates, Coleman Yates Group
- Stephanie Onyeayana, Kingdom Cleaning & Janitorial Service Inc
- Janice Miles, Hijocor Technologies
- Gina Stukes, Crescendo Muzic Group
- Tara McGee, Staff 4 U, Inc.
- Kristina Walden-Hillard, Soul Stir Tea & Wellness LLC
- Monique McEachin, Paperie by MJ LLC
- Anna Peoples, Peoples Pharmacy LLC
- Cristal Spellman, Plaza Bakery LLC
Reddix, the founder of nonprofit Envision Lead Grow, is focused on and dedicated to her mission to uplift and elevate women in her local community by empowering them through entrepreneurship.
“According to an October 2020 article in Forbes, Black women make up 42% of new women-owned businesses. However, due to the brutal impact of COVID-19, 41% of Black-owned businesses had failed, compared to 17% of white-owned businesses. It’s time to change that narrative and keep WOC-owned businesses flourishing. Financial literacy, diversity, equity, and inclusion education are key factors in setting up future generations of business owners for success. My prayer is that The Reddix Rules Fund will change the lives of women.” -- Dr. Angela Reddix, Founder, ARDX
For more information, please visit https://angelareddix.com/reddix-rules-fund-application/.
ABOUT ANGELA REDDIX
Dr. Angela Reddix is a USA Today and Wall Street Journal best-selling author, award-winning businesswoman, Forbes Business Council member, and TEDx speaker who has built a multi-million dollar company and Envision Lead Grow, a nationally recognized entrepreneurship program for girls using five principles called the 'Reddix Rules.’ Her entrepreneurial vision has created an organization that is committed to improving the lives of our most vulnerable populations by enhancing healthcare practices and exercising social responsibility. Reddix serves as a valued key advisor on essential government data management systems and as a consultant on highly visible health information management programs. Reddix also serves as the executive director and professor of the Hodge Center for Entrepreneurship at Norfolk State University and is committed to her community as a board member and trustee for various local organizations including the United Way of South Hampton Roads’ Foundation and YWCA.
