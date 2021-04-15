Speakers Inspired Attendees to Roar During 4th Annual “Women Who Roar” Summit
This Summit truly demonstrated the power of “The Renaissance Woman" and our non-profit will continue to find ways to help these women be bold and take control of their professional and personal lives.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES , April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Constantly keep your value and your mission front of mind,” Soledad O’Brien, award-winning broadcast journalist and executive producer, told the attendees at the sold-out 4th Annual “Women Who Roar” Summit held on April 10, 2021. “Remember why you are taking this very challenging path. Keep that front of mind…why did you decide to do this? What do you care about? What matters to you...That’s what’s going to help you get through the tough parts and that’s what’s going to help you celebrate the great parts. Know that you are on a mission, on task, and living your values.” O’Brien’s advice was the perfect ending to a day filled with motivational, inspiring, and vulnerable moments by notable speakers including Ellevest founder Sallie Krawcheck that lent their voice, opinion, and expertise on topics ranging from financial health to self-love. The goal for The Female Collaborative was to stir women to “Be Bold. Take control.” as noted by this year’s conference theme. The attendees rallied around that theme with flurries of questions and sharing of their stories or how they would take what they had learned and put it into action.
— Victoria Jenn Rodriguez, CEO of The Female Collaborative
The Female Collaborative, founded in 2017, is a bold community for women business professionals and entrepreneurs who want to show up as their authentic selves and actualize their dreams on their terms.
“We came together at this year’s Summit to energize women to create change in their own lives after a year where more than 2.3 million women have left the workforce,” said Victoria Jenn Rodriguez, founder of The Female Collaborative. “This Summit truly demonstrated the power of “The Renaissance Woman," and our non-profit will continue to find ways to help these women be bold and take control of their professional and personal lives.”
The Female Collaborative is currently planning for its 2022 Summit. To receive news and updates about next year’s summit or other initiatives, visit and subscribe at www.thefemalecollaborative.com.
ABOUT THE FEMALE COLLABORATIVE
The Female Collaborative is a national network consisting of over 2000 trailblazing women who collaborate, educate, and provide access to each other, revolutionizing how women work and do business together. The Female Collaborative offers masterclasses, networking events, vision board workshops, interviews with celebrities and influencers, business connections, and coaching and mentoring opportunities to help women actualize their dreams on their terms. Follow The Female Collaborative on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-female-collaborative/ or Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/thefemalecollaborative_/.
Nikkia T MCCLAIN
Tene Nicole, Marketing and Public Relations
+1 646-244-2140
info@tenenicole.com