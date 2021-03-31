Soledad O’Brien Among Speakers for The Female Collaborative’s 4th Annual “Women Who Roar” Summit in April
Non-profit raises $10K on Clubhouse during Women’s History Month in support of the virtual summit
The Female Collaborative is ecstatic to convene women who ‘roar.’ It’s a movement that will connect entrepreneurs and business leaders worldwide to change the narrative in an empowering way.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women entrepreneurs and professionals will be able to access the experiences and knowledge of award-winning journalist Soledad O’Brien and other celebrity influencers and business leaders during The Female Collaborative’s 4th Annual “Women Who Roar” Summit. The highly anticipated event occurs on Saturday, April 10, 2021, preceded by networking events on the evenings of Thursday, April 8, 2021, and Friday, April 9, 2021.
The Summit’s theme is “The Renaissance: Be Bold. Take Control” and will focus on empowering attendees to achieve integration of work and life through an emphasis on mind, body, and soul. The organization is pivoting to host the event virtually for enabling expanded national participation to women who will have access to powerful keynotes and chats featuring:
- Daisy Auger-Dominguez, Chief People Officer at Vice Media Group
- Shelley Zalis, CEO, The Female Quotient
- Lizza Monet Morales, Actor, TV Host, and Content Creator, XOXO, LIZZA Inc.
The full speaker list and schedule are available at https://www.thefemalecollaborative.com/Events.
The Female Collaborative leveraged social media’s power and raised $10,000 via Club House to support the event. Moderators and audience members purchased and donated tickets to women who were “promoted to the stage” to share their journeys and why they wanted to attend the Summit. Many of the stories shared included women dealing with imposter syndrome, overcoming childhood trauma, dealing with gender and race biases, and more. Through the generous donations received, The Female Collaborative will provide these women a space to be their authentic selves while being inspired and motivated to take the next step in their careers.
Founded by Victoria Jenn Rodriguez of VJR Enterprises in 2017, the Female Collaborative is a bold community for women business professionals and entrepreneurs who want to show up as their authentic selves and actualize their dreams on their terms.
The "Women Who Roar" Summit is generously underwritten by organizations including Comcast NBCUniversal, Telemundo, Twilio, and AARP.
The “Women Who Roar” Summit is generously underwritten by organizations including Comcast NBCUniversal, Telemundo, Twilio, and AARP.
“The “Women Who Roar” Summit is equal parts inspiration and motivation,” shared Victoria Jenn Rodriguez, CEO of The Female Collaborative. “Our board is passionate about The Female Collaborative and the work we do to mobilize and uplift women who want to shatter glass ceilings or grab the next rung in the career jungle gym. The Summit is a culmination of the work we do daily throughout the year and an opportunity for women to connect on a genuine, substantive level while learning how to grow their businesses or careers simultaneously.”
To register or learn more about the 4th Annual “Women Who Roar Summit, visit the website at www.thefemalecollaborative.com/Events.
ABOUT THE FEMALE COLLABORATIVE
The Female Collaborative is a national network consisting of over 2000 trailblazing women who collaborate, educate, and provide access to each other, revolutionizing how women work and do business together. The Female Collaborative offers masterclasses, networking events, vision board workshops, interviews with celebrities and influencers, business connections, and coaching and mentoring opportunities to help women actualize their dreams on their terms. Follow The Female Collaborative on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-female-collaborative/ or Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/thefemalecollaborative_/.
4th Annual Women Who Roar Summit - The Renaissance: Be Bold. Take Control.