COVID-19 Daily Update 5-25-2021
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 60-year old female from Cabell County, a 74-year old male from Wood County, a 57-year old female from Kanawha County, a 70-year old male from Fayette County, an 88-year old male from Morgan County, a 72-year old female from Nicholas County, and a 61-year old female from Lincoln County.
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,476), Berkeley (12,602), Boone (2,117), Braxton (970), Brooke (2,218), Cabell (8,780), Calhoun (366), Clay (536), Doddridge (616), Fayette (3,497), Gilmer (873), Grant (1,280), Greenbrier (2,848), Hampshire (1,891), Hancock (2,831), Hardy (1,553), Harrison (5,944), Jackson (2,175), Jefferson (4,671), Kanawha (15,221), Lewis (1,254), Lincoln (1,527), Logan (3,194), Marion (4,535), Marshall (3,503), Mason (2,025), McDowell (1,586), Mercer (5,015), Mineral (2,909), Mingo (2,648), Monongalia (9,303), Monroe (1,158), Morgan (1,210), Nicholas (1,818), Ohio (4,263), Pendleton (705), Pleasants (946), Pocahontas (668), Preston (2,924), Putnam (5,267), Raleigh (6,928), Randolph (2,731), Ritchie (733), Roane (646), Summers (832), Taylor (1,248), Tucker (538), Tyler (736), Upshur (1,907), Wayne (3,151), Webster (510), Wetzel (1,372), Wirt (444), Wood (7,868), Wyoming (2,020).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Hardy, Mason, Mingo, and Wetzel counties in this report.
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Brooke, Clay, Fayette, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Morgan, and Wyoming counties.
Barbour County
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV
3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV
Berkeley County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV
Brooke County
Clay County
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV
Fayette County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV
Grant County
Jefferson County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV
12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV
Lincoln County
Logan County
12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV
Mason County
Mingo County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV
Morgan County
11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV
Wyoming County
11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV