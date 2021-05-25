First 100 Financial Professionals Complete RIADAC’s Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets® Program
EINPresswire.com/ -- The RIA Digital Assets Council, in partnership with the New York Institute of Finance, today announced that 100 financial professionals have completed the new Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets® course. To celebrate this milestone, financial professionals can receive a $100 discount when enrolling in the program using Promo Code RIADAC100, through May 31, 2021.
“Financial professionals owe it to themselves, their firms and their clients to become informed about digital assets,” said RIADAC Founder Ric Edelman. “The first 100 members of our inaugural class to complete the course have demonstrated exceptional commitment to their profession by obtaining their certification in blockchain and digital assets.”
Michael Lee, NYIF Managing Director of Corporate Development said, “We congratulate these first 100 graduates on their achievement and we are honored to be partnering with RIADAC to deliver the only professional certificate of its kind tailored exclusively for the financial services industry.”
More than 600 financial professionals from around the world have enrolled in the 11-module online self-study program. The world-class faculty feature experts in the blockchain, digital asset and financial advisory fields. Students obtain proficiency in key practice management areas pertaining to digital assets, including tax, regulatory and compliance issues as well as portfolio construction and management. Most importantly, financial professionals learn how to explain this new asset class to investors and clients.
Certificate recipients are awarded membership in the RIA Digital Assets Council and granted access to exclusive educational resources and events to help them serve their clients.
About RIADAC
The RIA Digital Assets Council is dedicated to advancing the awareness, knowledge and understanding of blockchain and digital assets by Registered Investment Advisors so they can give their clients the advice they need about this new and transformational asset class. Advisors can further their education by enrolling in RIADAC’s Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets®.
About The New York Institute of Finance
The New York Institute of Finance was formed almost 100 years ago by the New York Stock Exchange and is a global leader in delivering education and training for the financial services industry. Each year the Institute delivers training to more than 50,000 individuals in over 125 countries.
Janice Murphy
