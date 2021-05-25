FDLE, Hamilton County Sheriff requests information in 2019 homicide

For Immediate Release May 24, 2021 JENNINGS, FLA. – At the request of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is providing investigative assistance in the 2019 homicide of Christopher Tumblin. Tumblin, 30, was found deceased on September 23, 2019 at the corner of NW 23rd Boulevard and NW 31st Circle in Jennings. He was discovered inside a crashed 2003 silver Volvo passenger car, which was pierced with numerous bullet holes. If you have information about the homicide of Christopher Tumblin, please contact FDLE Special Agent Tori St. John at 1-800-226-5630. Attached: Photo of Homicide Victim Christopher Tumblin For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001