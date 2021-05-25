Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 604 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,647 in the last 365 days.

FDLE, Hamilton County Sheriff requests information in 2019 homicide

For Immediate Release May 24, 2021   JENNINGS, FLA. – At the request of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is providing investigative assistance in the 2019 homicide of Christopher Tumblin. Tumblin, 30, was found deceased on September 23, 2019 at the corner of NW 23rd Boulevard and NW 31st Circle in Jennings. He was discovered inside a crashed 2003 silver Volvo passenger car, which was pierced with numerous bullet holes. If you have information about the homicide of Christopher Tumblin, please contact FDLE Special Agent Tori St. John at 1-800-226-5630. Attached: Photo of Homicide Victim Christopher Tumblin For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001  

You just read:

FDLE, Hamilton County Sheriff requests information in 2019 homicide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.