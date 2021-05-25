New owners aim to grow A Place At Home’s South Denver location

Dustin Distefano, CEO and Co-Founder of A Place At Home with Alex Caudill and C.W. Hurst, new owners of A Place At Home - South Denver.

The new owners, both of whom have experience within A Place At Home, have partnered to purchase the senior-focused care company’s South Denver location.

We’re excited to bring our experience and energy to this new location and really see it take off. ” — C.W. Hurst