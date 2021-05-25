New owners aim to grow A Place At Home’s South Denver location
Dustin Distefano, CEO and Co-Founder of A Place At Home with Alex Caudill and C.W. Hurst, new owners of A Place At Home - South Denver.
The new owners, both of whom have experience within A Place At Home, have partnered to purchase the senior-focused care company’s South Denver location.
We’re excited to bring our experience and energy to this new location and really see it take off. ”DENVER, CO, USA, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alex Caudill and C.W. Hurst, both of whom have extensive experience within A Place At Home, have partnered to purchase the innovative senior-focused care company’s South Denver location. This was the company’s first franchise location. The new owners plan to move it to a new location at 8310 S. Valley Highway, Suite 300, Englewood, CO 80112.
About A Place At Home
A Place At Home’s mission is to be Passionate Professionals Providing the Compassionate Care Solutions You Need, Where and When You Need Us. They offer a senior-focused model of care that provides a continuum of in-home care, care coordination, community placement, and staffing services. The company’s goal is to preserve the quality of life for seniors by giving them the support they need to stay as independent as possible for as long as possible.
Professional Dedication
Caudill and Hurst are both uniquely experienced on a personal and professional level to own A Place At Home franchises and to continue building on its mission. Caudill, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 10 years, owns three A Place At Home franchises in Arizona. He was awarded top-performer of the franchise system in 2020. Caudill held multiple leadership positions in the healthcare industry, including roles in marketing, operations, sales, and business development. He knows what it takes to help a franchise succeed. Hurst serves as A Place At Home’s Vice President of Business Development in Scottsdale. This role gave him extensive experience within and knowledge of the company.
Personal Experience
They were both inspired to join A Place At Home after personal experiences caring for senior loved ones demonstrated the need for top-notch care that’s tailored specifically for each person.
Hurst and his wife helped his father, who had Parkinson’s disease, so he learned first-hand the challenges involved. Although they provided the best possible care, they weren’t professional caregivers. Trying to fulfill this role diminished their quality time together. By providing professional, trusted care for seniors, A Place At Home gives their loved ones peace of mind. It also allows them to focus on the invaluable roles that only they can fulfill.
Caudill was similarly inspired by his personal experience after witnessing multiple friends and family members in assisted living, home care, and hospice. Their experiences served as a clear demonstration of the need for personalized, compassionate care.
“I aligned with A Place At Home’s core values, ‘We are CARE,’ because it stands for the core values I live by personally. Being Compassionate, Accountable, Respectful, and Ethical are core values I teach my kids. I try to emulate them on a daily basis. They help care for people who can no longer care for themselves. That is the epitome of selflessness and compassion. I can honestly say every time we’ll be caring for a senior, we’ll be caring for them as if they were our own family,” he explains.
Planning for the Future
The new owners plan to retain existing caregivers and recruit more in the near future. With incentives like retention bonuses and flexible scheduling, they’re confident they can attract additional qualified caregivers.
“We’re excited to bring our experience and energy to this new location and really see it take off,” Hurst says.
