All-in-One Production Accounting and Entertainment Payroll Web App Now Available From GreenSlate

Our approach prioritizes the user experience, efficiency and access to data. We enable our users to work the way they want to work from anywhere, on any device.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GreenSlate, the entertainment industry leader in payroll and production accounting software, announced today the release of a new version of their fully web-based platform. GreenSlate is built on the most modern tech stack; it’s one application, with one database.
— Andrew Lundgren, CTO, GreenSlate
The release completes the migration of their highly successful desktop production accounting application to a fully web-based app, the only all-in-one app available in the market that offers end to end digital solutions for production finance.
"Other platforms in our space are built on older technology. They stitch together their various in-house solutions with acquired software products to try and provide everything. This approach limits the platform’s functionality, and the user experience suffers. Our approach prioritizes the user experience, efficiency, and access to data. We enable our users to work the way they want to work from anywhere, on any device,” said Andrew Lundgren, CTO, GreenSlate.
With GreenSlate, everything is now completely accessible via mobile and desktop, without the need for virtualization software like Citrix. Users have one login to access everything they need for production payroll, film and tv accounting, and more.
The GreenSlate platform delivers:
- Cast and crew payroll, including start work, timecards with built-in hours-to-gross tools, and self-service employee access to pay stubs, tax documents, and more.
- Cloud accounting modules, including POs, Petty Cash, PCards, and Bill Payments.
- Highly efficient remote capabilities, which eliminate unnecessary contact. Set custom approval flows by person or by role. Capture digital signatures with history tracking and notifications.
- In-app training tools make it easy for productions to manage and track staff training. Users can create custom training or use the built-in trainings for sexual harassment prevention and COVID-19 certifications.
- Enterprise solutions with cross-project dashboard views and numerous API integrations for data feeds to corporate systems.
“Productions can process all of their film and tv payroll and do all of their accounting without one piece of paper. This is more important than ever considering how the film industry has been impacted by the pandemic. We didn’t suddenly realize we needed to go paperless to solve the problems producers are facing today. Our platform was built for the way the industry needs to work now,” said William Hays, CMO, GreenSlate.
GreenSlate’s solutions are designed to help film and television producers around the globe adapt to working remotely. Watch their 8 minute on-demand payroll and production accounting platform demo to see how GreenSlate’s app and digital workflows allow you to save time and work more efficiently. Further information can be found in their production office best practices guide (https://info.gslate.com/best-practices) and at gslate.com.
GreenSlate services U.S. and international productions from its offices in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Atlanta, Albuquerque, and New Orleans.
ABOUT GREENSLATE: GreenSlate provides the most advanced technology for production accounting and entertainment payroll. Their innovative all-in-one cloud-based platform is evolving the entertainment industry’s back-office. By replacing inefficient paper-based processes with digital technologies, GreenSlate’s clients benefit from greater efficiencies, better access to data, and cost savings, all while minimizing their impact on the environment. GreenSlate offers a full range of software solutions and services for entertainment payroll, production accounting, film tax credit management, and ACA compliance and benefits, giving production professionals real time access to the information they need, when they need it, from greenlight to delivery. GreenSlate is one of America’s fastest-growing privately held companies and is included on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list.
