Power Restored for Residents from Angostura Reservoir to Nebraska State Line

For Immediate Release: Friday, May 21, 2021

Contact: Matt “Rip” Rippentrop, Project Engineer, 605-673-9016

CUSTER, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says power has been restored to residents from Angostura Reservoir to the Nebraska state line.

The powerline was accidentally put out of service earlier today during construction operations north of Oelrichs, along U.S. Highway 18. The area from the Nebraska state line to the Angostura Reservoir turnoff at Angostura Den and the surrounding vicinity have since had power restored.

For complete information, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

