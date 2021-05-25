Intersection Improvements to Begin on U.S. 14 AND S.D. 20 by Brookings and Watertown

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, May 25, 2021 Contact: John Rittershaus, Engineer IV, 605-688-5001

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says work will begin on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, on an intersection improvement project with locations on U.S. 14 east and west of Brookings and S.D. 20 near Watertown.

Four intersections are planned to receive turning lanes and one intersection will receive a curb island and radius improvement. Intersection locations which will receive turning lanes are U.S. 14/458th Avenue, U.S. 14/459th Avenue., U.S. 14/486th Avenue and S.D. 20/164th Street. The intersection of S.D. 20/Airport Road will receive a curb island and radius upgrade.

During this work traffic will be carried through the work zone with the use of flaggers and a pilot car periodically, shoulder closures, and speed reduction signage. A 11-foot width restriction will also be in effect throughout the construction. Motorists are asked to be alert to the construction activity in these areas and be prepared to stop as needed.

The contractor anticipates an October completion on all operations. The contractor on this $2.6 million project is Bowes Construction, Inc. of Brookings, SD.

