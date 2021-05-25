Virtual Public Meeting Focuses On New Pecos Relief Route Study

PECOS – The Texas Department of Transportation has scheduled a virtual public meeting regarding a new Pecos Relief Route study. The virtual meeting begins Wednesday, May 26, 2021, and ends Friday, June 11, 2021.

Following the 2019 Pecos Truck Route study prepared by Reeves County, TxDOT will advance and further refine a relief route for US Highway 285 around the east side of Pecos. This proposed relief route would help long-term mobility, connectivity and safety needs on US 285 for local and through traffic. The project is still in the early phases of a multi-phased process, and refinements to the route will occur. No decisions have been made about the route’s final location. TxDOT requests input on mobility and safety needs, as well as considerations within the study area.

The virtual public meeting web page will be available by noon, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, and feature various maps and exhibits for public review and comment in a virtual room. The public may submit comments using any of the following methods:

Comments must be received or postmarked by Friday, June 11, 2021, to be included in the official record of this virtual public meeting.

Following the virtual public meeting, TxDOT will consider public input received, collect and analyze additional data, develop and refine relief route options, and may request additional public input at future public meetings. TxDOT is committed to developing this project in collaboration with the community in a way that meets the project goals while minimizing community impacts.