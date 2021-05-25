Alternative Biomedical Solutions (ABS) Adds Highly Qualified, Well-Rounded Technical Expert to meet New Customer Needs

Alternative Biomedical Solutions

Introducing Paul Cook, Tele-sales, Business Development

Paul is a seasoned veteran and experienced sales professional in clinical and biomedical laboratory fields. We are fortunate to have added such a highly qualified technical expert to our team.” — Joe Coffey, ABS CCO

CARROLLTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative Biomedical Solutions (ABS) announced today the addition of Paul Cook, Tele-sales Business Development. This appointment supports the technical aspect of the sales strategy that ABS is implementing to acquire and support new customers.

Paul Cook joins ABS with multiple sales roles at industry leading companies such as Ciba-Corning, Curtin Matheson, Abbott, Coulter, Fisher Scientific/Thermo Fisher (10 years), and Sysmex. He is an experienced clinical laboratory sales professional in areas of toxicology, chemistry, and immunoassay. Paul is knowledgeable in laboratory regulatory compliance and credentialed as a Technical Supervisor and Consultant for COLA accredited drug screening labs.

Joe Coffey, ABS CCO, stated: “Paul is a seasoned veteran and experienced sales professional in clinical and biomedical laboratory fields. His areas of expertise reside in hematology, chemistry, immunochemistry, coagulation, toxicology, capital equipment sales, instrumentation, and diagnostic reagents. He has a proven sales track record with over 25 years’ experience in territory management, business development, and customer care. We are fortunate to have added such a qualified, well-rounded technical sales professional to our team.”

“It’s both an honor and pleasure to be part of the ABS team” states Mr. Cook. “This opportunity allows me to use my toxicology sales and technical skills to help achieve company goals. Also, for me it is personally rewarding to work with such a fine and experienced group of industry professionals.”

Paul is also well-versed in non-traditional lab sales and technical support, including POLs, Buprenorphine and Methadone treatment centers, Coroner/Forensic Labs, and Pain Management physicians

Mr. Coffey added: “Paul is also ASCP certified as a Medical Technologist and NCALP Clinical Laboratory Scientist. He has a deep and wide network within the toxicology and forensic medicine segments which will serve ABS well.”

About ABS

A leader in toxicology testing solutions, ABS is a laboratory equipment, service, and supply company. ABS provides value-added solutions to clinical laboratories, healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, research organizations, and other testing laboratories. ABS is a Centre Lane Partners portfolio company.

