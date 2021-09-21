Christmas Elves Donate to Protect Koalas & Other Australian Native Wildlife
Australian business contributes a portion of the sales from its Australiana range to support both Wildlife Victoria and the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital.MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christmas Elves love koalas and have chosen to support Wildlife Victoria and the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital with donations from the sale of their Australiana range of holiday decorations.
With every purchase of an Australian-themed ornament, figurine, and decoration, Christmas Elves will put $1 towards its total donations to be divided between both worthy wildlife charities. Since they have an online store and shops in Preston and Ferntree Gully open all year long, customers can buy from the Australiana range and contribute to donations every day of the year.
The loss of natural habitat to urban and agricultural development poses a threat to many beloved Aussie icons. Wildlife Victoria and Port Macquarie Koala Hospital work to ensure that Australian wildlife such as koalas, wombats, and more will thrive for generations to come. As an Australian owned and operated business, the Christmas Elves Group want to do their part to support these fantastic organisations.
The Port Macquarie Koala Hospital rescues and rehabilitates their furry, tree-dwelling patients so they can hopefully return to the wild one day. They also run a koala food tree program. Famous for being fussy eaters, koalas eat specific types of eucalyptus leaves. Deforestation has made finding the right food for these loveable epicureans challenging. By planting the yummy eucalyptus varieties our furry friends love to munch, including Tallowwood, Swamp Mahogany, and Forest Red Gum, the program will ensure koalas receive the nourishment they crave whilst reducing Australia's carbon footprint.
Wildlife Victoria has rescued sick, injured, and orphaned animals for more than 30 years. Over 50,000 animals receive help every year from a statewide network of trained and dedicated volunteers, veterinarians, and shelters. Besides animal rescue, Wildlife Victoria runs programs to teach the general public ‘the skills they need for peaceful and positive co-existence with wildlife…’
Inspired by the amazing native animals, plants, and colours of our Great Southern Land, the Australiana range will help you create an authentically ‘Aussie Chrissie’:
• Trim your tree with a few adorable koala, platypus, emu, and cockatoo hanging ornaments.
• Add colourful accents with baubles produced by Indigenous artisan collectives. Festoon tables and mantlepieces with echidna and galah figurines.
• Deck halls and doorways with eucalyptus and pincushion flowers.
When you ‘decorate local’ with Christmas Elves’ Australiana range, you’ll be helping two outstanding organisations to care for native wildlife dear to the hearts of every Australian.
About the Christmas Elves Group: Since 2010, Christmas Elves has helped Melburnians make holiday magic with a dash of whimsy. A visit to their Preston and Ferntree Gully stores (open all year long) will inspire you to create unforgettable Christmas celebrations. Following the success of their Christmas business, the Australian-owned company expanded its offering to include subsidiary brands Witches of Halloween, Easter Town, and Baby’s First. Each brand has representation in both their bricks-and-mortar and online shops.
