AAEON FWS-2365 Certified by FlexiWAN for SD-WAN Open Architecture Deployment
AAEON An Asus Company
AAEON announces partnership with flexiWAN and certification of FWS-2365 to deliver their pioneering open-source SD-WAN software.
flexiWAN is a leading pioneer in open-source SD-WAN software, providing innovation and flexibility which fits with our strategy of delivering platform solutions to meet all of our customers’ needs.”TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AAEON, an industry leader in uCPE and SD-WAN white box solutions, announces their partnership with flexiWAN, the leading pioneer in open source SD-WAN software. With this partnership, AAEON’s desktop uCPE white box solution, the FWS-2365 has received certification from flexiWAN, allowing customer and vendors to leverage a wider selection of network equipment for the implementation of third-party VNF applications.
— Fredy Hsu
The FWS-2365 is designed to deliver a flexible and powerful uCPE solution for SD-WAN and Edge networks. Powered by the Intel® Atom™ C3000 series (formerly Denverton) and supporting 4 to 16 core processors, the FWS-2365 is designed to deliver high-bandwidth networking while enabling clients to take advantage of built-in technologies including Intel SR-IOV, Intel® AES-NI, and Intel® QAT to enable fast, encrypted networking for data security. The FWS-2365 also supports zero-touch provisioning for even easier deployment and setup.
“flexiWAN is a leading pioneer in open-source SD-WAN software, providing innovation and flexibility which fits perfectly with our strategy of delivering platform solutions to meet all of our customers’ needs,” said Fredy Hsu, Product Manager with AAEON’s Network System Division. “With this partnership and certification of the FWS-2365, we can demonstrate to service providers and clients our ability to deliver powerful uCPE platforms capable of powering the latest generation in network structures and security.”
flexiWAN offers a comprehensive, centrally managed open-source SD-WAN solution, which allows for third party networking applications to be loaded and run thanks to their application framework including tools such as flexiEdge and flexiManage. Clients and service providers are able to leverage this capability to deploy an SD-WAN solution which meets their specific needs and lowers the cost of ownership by focusing only on the required capabilities. The open and modular design of flexiWAN allows service providers to offer services in line with their networking strategies, while also delivering flexibility to add on third party applications and future proof networks.
“flexiWAN disrupts the SD-WAN & SASE markets. We allow our customers to leverage low-cost and widely available white boxes for deploying state of the art SD WAN services. We are proud to welcome AAEON to the flexiWAN ecosystem”, said Jonathan Amir, Sales Director with flexiWAN
________________________________________________________________________________________
About flexiWAN
flexiWAN is on a mission to disrupt and democratize the SD-WAN & SASE markets. With its “3 World Firsts”: First open source SD-WAN & SASE; First SD-WAN & SASE applications store; First SD-WAN & SASE SaaS business model, flexiWAN offers a different and open approach to networking.
To learn more about flexiWAN’s unique approach to networking, visit www.flexiwan.com, and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as an Associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance and Solutions Plus Partner in the Intel® Network Builders Winner’s Circle for 2020. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
Sales AAEON
AAEON Technology Inc.
+886 289191234
email us here