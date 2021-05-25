Derby Barracks / Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A501653
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 05/22/2021 - 05/23/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: 36 East St, Apt B, Orleans, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Tosha Wilcox
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police received a complaint of a theft
that occurred between 05/22/2021 and 05/23/2021 at the above mentioned address.
The investigation is ongoing, the Vermont State Police asks anyone with
information to contact Tpr. Miller at the Derby Barracks at 802 334 8881.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881