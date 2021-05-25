Derby Barracks / Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A501653

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 05/22/2021 - 05/23/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: 36 East St, Apt B, Orleans, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Tosha Wilcox

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police received a complaint of a theft

that occurred between 05/22/2021 and 05/23/2021 at the above mentioned address.

The investigation is ongoing, the Vermont State Police asks anyone with

information to contact Tpr. Miller at the Derby Barracks at 802 334 8881.

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881