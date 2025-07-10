Derby Barracks - Weapons offense Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25A5003567

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 07/04/2025 2332 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: South Beach, Lake Willoughby, Westmore, VT

VIOLATION: Weapons violation - Request for information

ACCUSED: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Derby barracks and Deputies from the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a report of an individual threatening others with a weapon at South Beach on Lake Willoughby, in the Town of Westmore. Further details were not immediately available due to the callers disconnecting from lack of cell phone reception.

Responding units arrived at the beach and found that all involved had fled from the scene. There is no indication at this time of any injuries from this incident. Investigation into this incident is on-going.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Aaron Leonard at the Vermont State Police Derby barracks at 802-334-8881 or aaron.leonard@vermont.gov and reference case 25A5003567. Anonymous tips may also be submitted by texting VTIPS to 274637 or https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

