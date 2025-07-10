Berlin Barracks/ DUI; DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3004626

TROOPER: David Lambert

STATION: VSP-Berlin

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/09/2025 at 1615 hours

LOCATION: Berlin, VT

VIOLATION: DUI; DLS

ACCUSED: Gary Leffler

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers conducted a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation on Route 63 in Berlin. The operator identified himself as Gary Leffler of Barre. Leffler displayed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. He was also operating with a criminally suspended license. He was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing and was later released with a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 07/31/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

(802)229-9191