Berlin Barracks/ DUI; DLS
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3004626
TROOPER: David Lambert
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/09/2025 at 1615 hours
LOCATION: Berlin, VT
VIOLATION: DUI; DLS
ACCUSED: Gary Leffler
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers conducted a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation on Route 63 in Berlin. The operator identified himself as Gary Leffler of Barre. Leffler displayed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. He was also operating with a criminally suspended license. He was transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing and was later released with a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 07/31/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not available
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
(802)229-9191
