Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 492 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,427 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks//DUI#3, Cruelty to a Child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE# 21A101806

TROOPER: Dylan LaMere                                                              

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

 

DATE/TIME: 05/24/21 –  1738 hours

LOCATION: Exit 17 N Off Ramp

VIOLATION: DUI#3/Cruelty to a Child

 

ACCUSED: Joseph Cota

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Junction, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

               

                On May 24th, 2021 at approximately 1738 hours the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash in Colchester, VT on the off ramp of exit 17. Subsequent investigation revealed the driver, Joseph Cota (DOB:12/16/1988) was ultimately determined to have been operating while under the influence of alcohol, while his eight (8) year old daughter was in the vehicle.  Cota was placed under arrest and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Cota was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on 7/08/21 at 0830 hours for the above charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 7/08/21

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks//DUI#3, Cruelty to a Child

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.