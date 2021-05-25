St. Albans Barracks//DUI#3, Cruelty to a Child
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE# 21A101806
TROOPER: Dylan LaMere
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT# 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 05/24/21 – 1738 hours
LOCATION: Exit 17 N Off Ramp
VIOLATION: DUI#3/Cruelty to a Child
ACCUSED: Joseph Cota
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Junction, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 24th, 2021 at approximately 1738 hours the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash in Colchester, VT on the off ramp of exit 17. Subsequent investigation revealed the driver, Joseph Cota (DOB:12/16/1988) was ultimately determined to have been operating while under the influence of alcohol, while his eight (8) year old daughter was in the vehicle. Cota was placed under arrest and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Cota was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on 7/08/21 at 0830 hours for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 7/08/21
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.