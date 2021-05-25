St. Albans Barracks//DUI#3, Cruelty to a Child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE# 21A101806

TROOPER: Dylan LaMere

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 05/24/21 – 1738 hours

LOCATION: Exit 17 N Off Ramp

VIOLATION: DUI#3/Cruelty to a Child

ACCUSED: Joseph Cota

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Junction, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 24th, 2021 at approximately 1738 hours the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash in Colchester, VT on the off ramp of exit 17. Subsequent investigation revealed the driver, Joseph Cota (DOB:12/16/1988) was ultimately determined to have been operating while under the influence of alcohol, while his eight (8) year old daughter was in the vehicle. Cota was placed under arrest and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. Cota was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on 7/08/21 at 0830 hours for the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 7/08/21

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.