Derby Barracks/Arrest
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A501607
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice
STATION: VSP DERBY
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 05/21/2021 @ 1413 hours
STREET: 905 Duck Pond Rd
TOWN: Barton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Rockwell Lane
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Trevor Coderre
AGE: 26
SEAT BELT: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
VIOLATION: Operating Without Consent of Owner (OOC), DUI, Criminal DLS
VEHICLE YEAR: 1996
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Thunderbird
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy front end, slight rear end
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 05/21/2021 at approximately 1413 hours, Vermont State Police were notified of a single vehicle crash on 905 Duck Pond Rd in Barton. Troopers investigation revealed Trevor Coderre, 26 of Barton, VT stole a vehicle, lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree. Coderre was able to drive the vehicle back to the victim’s, Jacob Labrecque,23, residence. Troopers arrived at Labrecque’s residence and spoke with Coderre about the incident. Troopers observed signs of impairment when speaking with Coderre. As a result of the investigation including Field Sobriety exercises, Coderre was placed under arrest for suspicion of the above charges. Coderre was transported and processed at the Derby Station. Coderre was issued a citation to appear in court to answer to the above charges. Coderre was also found to have an active arrest warrant for violation of conditions of release, and was issued a citation to appear in the Caledonia District Court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/01/2021 @ 1000AM
COURT: Orleans
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/24/2021 @ 0830AM
COURT: Caledonia
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE