Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 492 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,427 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks/Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A501607                     

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice

STATION: VSP DERBY                                 

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 05/21/2021 @ 1413 hours

STREET: 905 Duck Pond Rd

TOWN: Barton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Rockwell Lane

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Trevor Coderre

AGE: 26   

SEAT BELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

VIOLATION: Operating Without Consent of Owner (OOC), DUI, Criminal DLS

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 1996

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Thunderbird

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:  Heavy front end, slight rear end

INJURIES: None

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 05/21/2021 at approximately 1413 hours, Vermont State Police were notified of a single vehicle crash on 905 Duck Pond Rd in Barton. Troopers investigation revealed Trevor Coderre, 26 of Barton, VT stole a vehicle, lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree. Coderre was able to drive the vehicle back to the victim’s, Jacob Labrecque,23, residence. Troopers arrived at Labrecque’s residence and spoke with Coderre about the incident. Troopers observed signs of impairment when speaking with Coderre. As a result of the investigation including Field Sobriety exercises, Coderre was placed under arrest for suspicion of the above charges. Coderre was transported and processed at the Derby Station. Coderre was issued a citation to appear in court to answer to the above charges. Coderre was also found to have an active arrest warrant for violation of conditions of release, and was issued a citation to appear in the Caledonia District Court.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/01/2021 @ 1000AM         

COURT: Orleans

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/24/2021 @ 0830AM         

COURT: Caledonia

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE

 

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks/Arrest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.