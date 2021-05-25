Derby Barracks/ Two Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A500618
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice
STATION: VSP DERBY
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 05/24/2021 @ 1730 hours
STREET: 652 VT Route 100
TOWN: Lowell
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Stephenson Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Alan Jennings
AGE: 36
SEAT BELT: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo
VEHICLE MODEL: XC9
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Non-life threatening
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Christine Tuttle
AGE: 54
SEAT BELT: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Pontiac
VEHICLE MODEL: G6
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear end
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 05/24/2021 at approximately 1730 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on VT Route 100 in Lowell. Investigation revealed Alan Jennings , 36 of Newport, VT was traveling North behind Christine Tuttle, 54, of Lowell, VT. Tuttle was stopped in the roadway attempting to turn into her driveway. Jennings was distracted, speeding and traveled left of center of the roadway. Jennings attempted to bypass Tuttle’s vehicle by turning right and struck the rear end of Tuttle’s vehicle. Jennings vehicle left the roadway and overturned multiple times. After investigation, it was determined Jennings traffic violations caused the crash. Jennings was transported by Missisquoi Valley Ambulance Service to North Country Hospital. Jennings’ vehicle was towed from the scene by Wrights’s Towing per owner’s request.
Court Actions:
Vermont Civil Violation Complaints : Following too Closely T23 VSA 1039, Driving on roadways laned for traffic T23 VSA 1038, Speeding T23 VSA 1081(a)