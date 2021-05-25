Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ Two Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A500618                       

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice

STATION: VSP DERBY                                 

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 05/24/2021 @ 1730 hours

STREET: 652 VT Route 100

TOWN: Lowell

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Stephenson Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Alan Jennings

AGE: 36  

SEAT BELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo

VEHICLE MODEL: XC9

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Non-life threatening

 

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Christine Tuttle

AGE: 54   

SEAT BELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Pontiac

VEHICLE MODEL: G6

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear end

INJURIES: None

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 05/24/2021 at approximately 1730 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on VT Route 100 in Lowell. Investigation revealed Alan Jennings , 36 of Newport, VT was traveling North behind Christine Tuttle, 54, of Lowell, VT. Tuttle was stopped in the roadway attempting to turn into her driveway.  Jennings was distracted, speeding and traveled left of center of the roadway. Jennings attempted to bypass Tuttle’s vehicle by turning right and struck the rear end of Tuttle’s vehicle. Jennings vehicle left the roadway and overturned multiple times. After investigation, it was determined Jennings traffic violations caused the crash. Jennings was transported by Missisquoi Valley Ambulance Service to North Country Hospital. Jennings’ vehicle was towed from the scene by Wrights’s Towing per owner’s request.

 

Court Actions:

Vermont Civil Violation Complaints : Following too Closely T23 VSA 1039, Driving on roadways laned for traffic T23 VSA 1038, Speeding T23 VSA 1081(a)

 

 

Derby Barracks/ Two Vehicle Crash

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

