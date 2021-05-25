Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,432 in the last 365 days.

Softlink IC’s Annual Library Survey is Now Open

Libraries are our passion

The survey is now open and will be available for completion until the 30th of July. A link to the survey is available on our website.

The very existence of libraries affords the best evidence that we may yet have hope for the future of man”
— T. S. Eliot
BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Softlink IC Annual Library Survey is designed to identify important statistical information, such as staffing and budgets, library practices, services, resourcing, and trends around the world.

The survey is now open and will be available for completion until the 30th of July. A link to the survey is available on our website.

The resulting 2021 report will be sent directly to those respondents who provide us with a contact email address. It will also be available on the Softlink IC website shortly thereafter. Last year’s report remains available and provides an interesting snapshot of libraries in 2020.

As Softlink IC’s COO Sarah Thompson comments “Our aim is to build a valid set of statistical data for Softlink IC and those in the library industry to reference. The opinions and suggestions of those who work in the information sector, will guide our library and research solutions. The survey is a great way to connect, share, and learn more from those who work in a sector we are all passionate about.”

Annette Nielsen
Softlink Information Centres
+61 7 3124 6111
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

Softlink IC’s Annual Library Survey is Now Open

Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, International Organizations, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.