Softlink IC’s Annual Library Survey is Now Open
The survey is now open and will be available for completion until the 30th of July. A link to the survey is available on our website.
The very existence of libraries affords the best evidence that we may yet have hope for the future of man”BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Softlink IC Annual Library Survey is designed to identify important statistical information, such as staffing and budgets, library practices, services, resourcing, and trends around the world.
— T. S. Eliot
The resulting 2021 report will be sent directly to those respondents who provide us with a contact email address. It will also be available on the Softlink IC website shortly thereafter. Last year’s report remains available and provides an interesting snapshot of libraries in 2020.
As Softlink IC’s COO Sarah Thompson comments “Our aim is to build a valid set of statistical data for Softlink IC and those in the library industry to reference. The opinions and suggestions of those who work in the information sector, will guide our library and research solutions. The survey is a great way to connect, share, and learn more from those who work in a sector we are all passionate about.”
