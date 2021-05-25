Fintel® Provides Investors with Short Interest Data to Better Predict Short-Squeeze Opportunities
Fintel’s Short Squeeze Explorer offers daily updates for reliable and accurate predictions
Recent trends demonstrate that retail investors are eager to identify the next short-squeeze opportunity and often take to social media channels to determine the next steps. Fintel.io, a provider of advanced research tools for data-driven investors, has developed an advanced quantitative modeling Short Squeeze Explorer tool to determine companies that have the highest likelihood of experiencing short-squeeze trading opportunities for investors.
— Wilton Risenhoover, founder and CEO of Fintel.
The Short Squeeze Explorer features the Short Squeeze Score, which is the result of a sophisticated, multi-factor quantitative model that identifies companies that have the highest risk of experiencing a short squeeze. The scoring model is a proprietary, multi-factor model that uses a combination of Short Interest % Float, Short Borrow Fee Rates, and other metrics.
“Our service has seen tremendous interest over the past year from individual investors that have been searching for the next short squeeze opportunity,“ said Wilton Risenhoover, founder and CEO of Fintel.io. “There are a variety of factors that can predict short squeezes and our quantitative model looks at all of them, then surfaces the most likely candidates in an easy-to-use leaderboard.”
Top Short Squeeze Candidates as of 5/25:
*XERS (98.98 Short Squeeze Score)
*TDAC (94.55 Short Squeeze Score)
*GTT (94.06 Short Squeeze Score)
*REV (93.43 Short Squeeze Score)
*KNDI (92.99 Short Squeeze Score)
*AGC (92.69 Short Squeeze Score)
Short Squeeze Scores range from 0 to 100, with 100 being most likely, relative to its peers.
In addition to the Short Squeeze Explorer, Fintel.io’s platform takes the guesswork out of researching your next investment by providing key insights to determine the most profitable short-squeeze opportunities. Fintel.io generates the Short Interest % of Float, which is a reliable predictor of short-squeeze opportunities; provides the Short Volume Ratio, which gives insight into how a company’s stock price is likely to move; highlights Short Borrow Availability and Short Borrow Fee Rates, which are essential to active traders; and provides institutional put/call ratios to showcase companies that reveal the institutional sentiment. Fintel.io also compiles leaderboards and ranking of all metrics, making it easy to compare companies.
Data-driven retail investors that subscribe to Fintel.io are able to research specific companies and access historical trading activity, delineate between planned and unplanned insider selling, and draw correlations between insider trading activity and stock performance, all to gain a more accurate view of executive sentiment and investment opportunity.
Fintel.io also developed another resource for retail investors called Finpedia, a financial wiki that aims to develop thorough and complete research reports on every publicly traded company in the world. These research reports are crowdsourced from public documents such as regulatory filings and news reports.
About Fintel.io:
Fintel.io is a leading equity research platform designed to help data-driven investors make better-investing decisions. Fintel.io provides deep analytics on a variety of market data, including fund ownership, insider trading activity, short interest, and company financials. Fintel.io currently tracks over 9500 funds and over 63,000 securities traded worldwide. Information includes fund holdings, fund sentiment, financial data, and regulatory filings (including SEC, LSE, ASX, and SGX).
Evan Sneider
Red Rooster PR
