Williston Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash Injury
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A101802
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: VSP Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 05/24/2021
STREET: Interstate 89 Southbound
TOWN: South Burlington
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 14 Southbound On Ramp
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: SB MM 89
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Justin Luhrs
AGE: 51
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: CRV
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Serious
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Ashley Bissonette
AGE: 29
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Terrain
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front and right side damage
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 05/24/2021 at approximately 1712 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a two car motor vehicle crash on Interstate 89 Southbound at Mile Marker 89 in the town of South Burlington. Troopers arrived on scene and observed two cars in the north bound passing lane of the interstate. Investigation indicates that vehicle #1 was entering Interstate 89 from the Exit 14 On Ramp. Vehicle #1 failed to maintain its lane while on the On Ramp, traveling straight into the interstate and collided with vehicle #2 that was traveling southbound. Vehicle #2 crossed the median and came to rest in the northbound lane facing south. Vehicle #1 rolled into the median, coming to rest in the northbound lane facing north.
Operator #2 sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to UVM Medical Center. Operator #1 sustained serious injuries and was transported to UVM Medical Center. Any criminal charges from this crash are still under investigation and will be updated when they become available.
UVM Rescue, Williston Rescue, South Burlington Fire and South Burlington Rescue responded to the scene. The northbound lanes were temporarily shut down and the interstate was reopened after approximately 1 hour.