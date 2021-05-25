Aussie start-up that is pushing the world’s furniture industry into the 21st century launches equity crowdfunding

Investors are now able to acquire a slice of ownership in the fast growing platform as it onboards retailers and introduces new functionality and features.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australian start up, StyleFit , has launched an equity crowdfunding campaign through Birchal to secure funding to drive growth globally and introduce new functionality and services.Brendon Ha and Benjamin Gregory are the cofounders of StyleFit, an innovative interactive augmented reality platform that allows furniture retailers and brands to deliver immersive 3D product experiences for their customers. The revolutionary software is used by retailers to enable their shoppers to view furniture items in their own home using their mobile device.“Today’s customers have higher visual expectations than ever before. What Brendon and I found is that the furniture industry was simply falling behind, and was in desperate need of a shakeup. We took on the challenge and believe our innovation will help furniture retailers capture an exciting new audience and facilitate more sales,” Gregory said.“The idea of StyleFit came to Brendon and I when we were both struggling to make a decision when shopping for furniture. It was incredibly frustrating and time consuming when the showrooms did not have the particular fabric or furniture piece we wanted to purchase to complement our freshly renovated homes. It was also really difficult to visualise how the products would look in our own home."According to Ha, it wasn’t any easier searching on the web as online furniture stores only had static pictures to show their customers from staged scenes in digitally generated rooms, which look drastically different to their own living spaces.“We decided we wanted to empower shoppers to actively search for furniture and better visualise what they’re looking to buy, in their own living space. This would help people make faster and more informed purchasing decisions that they could be confident in,” Ha emphasised.“That is when StyleFit was born. We knew we could transform how people shop for furniture by implementing augmented reality to better visualise exactly how the furniture would be suited for the shopper’s home.“In fact, we think StyleFit will suit many products, not just furniture. Just imagine being able to visualise through augmented reality how wall art or a floor lamp will look in your own home. Our technology is going to completely revolutionise how people shop.“It is going to help people shop - more!”“StyleFit provides customers with enhanced shopping experiences while simultaneously improving digital sales for furniture retailers,” Ha explained.“Augmented reality is the new shopping tool of the century giving consumers the ability, power and confidence to shop for their home without leaving the home. StyleFit gives businesses and brands the capability to offer this functionality to their customers.“Our technology gives retailers the tools to allow their customers to customise anything. Interactive augmented reality for ecommerce is a new standard that is proven to increase sales, reduce costs and improve your customer experience. We deliver an unrivalled product experience in the furniture industry that performs."With more and more people shopping online, the ability to visualise how an item of furniture will look in the home is a sales blocker for retailers. StyleFit solves this. It also reduces the incidence of 'change of mind returns' which is a big pain point for retailers. The augmented reality gives shoppers more visual confidence when shopping."According to Gregory, through one easy-to-use platform, StyleFit’s photorealistic rendering service can turn a 3D model into high quality visual content that can be used across all of a brand’s platforms.“Our innovative software allows retailers to manage and publish their products in 3D. It lets shoppers fully engage with the products in 3D and augmented reality. They can change colours, fabrics, styles, sizes - you name it, they can do it. We are proud of our technology and of its ability to give retailers’ customers a seamless experience and transition from their online store to augmented reality,” Gregory continued.“If a customer is browsing online or in-store they can now use their iPhone or Android device to see a lounge that takes their fancy, an irresistible dining table, or a statement bedhead in their own home. It completely takes the guesswork out of making sure a furniture item physically fits in the space and suits the overall style of your home."ENDS