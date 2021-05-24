PSC Reaches Out to Seniors for Older Americans Month

TALLAHASSEE — The theme of 2021 Older Americans Month (OAM) is Communities of Strength, recognizing the important role older adults play in building strong, resilient communities. The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) is highlighting May’s OAM, helping seniors be active contributors in their communities. “During this past year, we’ve seen how friends, neighbors, and businesses have found new ways to support each other through the pandemic,” said PSC Chairman Gary Clark. “The PSC supports seniors by providing information that offers water and energy conservation strategies to lower bills, helps eligible seniors apply for the Lifeline Assistance telephone/broadband discount program, and offers protection tips against scams targeting utility customers. Helpful information keeps seniors engaged and interested in daily responsibilities and activities.” Many senior and community centers the PSC regularly visit, however, remain temporarily closed, with in-person events cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. For OAM 2021, the PSC is partnering with staff coordinators at five senior centers in Broward, Palm Beach and Washington Counties to deliver and distribute information to area seniors. The PSC also invites consumers to visit its website to find information to support seniors’ utility-related concerns. A few years ago, a group of active seniors from the Tallahassee Senior Center helped the PSC offer practical energy-saving tips, based on their earlier life experiences “without air-conditioning.” Here is the link to their presentation. If you’re interested in the PSC visiting a senior center near you for future events (once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted), call the PSC’s Office of Consumer Assistance & Outreach at 850-413-6482. About Older Americans Month Since 1963, communities and agencies across the state and the nation have commemorated Older Americans Month. The annual tradition shows the state’s commitment to celebrating the contributions and achievements of older Florida residents. Find more information here. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.