Striping operation may cause delays in Laramie County

CHEYENNE — Crews with Streamline Markings LLC and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will be working on a project this summer that focuses on pavement striping and markings along key routes in Laramie County.

Weather permitting, work will start Monday on Interstate 80 between mile markers 362-372.4, or between the Interstate 180/Central Avenue/South Greeley Highway interchange and just east of the Archer interchange. Other locations where markings will be installed include:

I-80 between east of Vedauwoo and Roundtop Road, or mm 330.24-357.7

Interstate 25 between the Colorado state line and the Randall Avenue interchange, or mm 0-11.59

US 85/South Greeley Highway between WYO 212/College Drive and Fox Farm Road, or mm 7.3-8.3

The new stripes and pavement markings will be more durable and visible, which can help improve safety. Crews will be using materials such as modified epoxy, tape and grooves to complete the work.

This is a mobile operation with striping equipment moving at slow speeds. Be prepared to slow down to give the crews plenty of space to work and the materials time to properly dry. No passing is allowed within the coned area behind the operation due to wet striping materials.

Motorists through any of the above areas should stay alert and expect potential delays from this project, which is expected to be complete in July 2021. All project scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather or material or equipment availability.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Jordan Achs at (307) 745-2142. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app. Follow District 1 on Facebook and on Twitter.