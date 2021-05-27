NYC Independent Film Festival: comedy where comedy belongs
My hope is that an audience will be able to find humor, poignancy, and a degree of self-recognition in what is typically represented as an utterly unfunny scenario.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNIT, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, the NYC Independent Film Festival will take place again at the Producer's Club on 44th Street in Manhattan, originally a comedy club. Where else but here can you watch the best comedy film? Fortunately, there are plenty of comedy films on NYCindieFF's program. Especially on the evenings where several short films are programmed together, you come across a lot of comedies.
— Mishu Hilmy, filmmaker
The covid pandemic, as hard as it is for many people, proves to be a solid inspiration for many filmmakers. For example with the short film A COVID-19 LOVE STORY in which directors Grasie Mercedes and Matthew Law have their alter egos meet, even though the whole city is stuck in a lockdown. Touched by depression, Marcus is ready to end it all. But before he does, he has to call two people. When he tries to reach his brother, he mistakenly makes contact with Mary, who saves his life unbeknownst to her.
In the Turkish comedy A STRANGE SEASON, a marriage of more than half a century erupts when the man is plagued with paranoia. Based on the mental troubles the lockdown caused during the covid pandemic, the film amplifies the tensions that erupt when loved ones get too close to each other.
And the OUT OF STOCK theme should also sound familiar to you, just think of those first weeks of the corona crisis... In 1973, The Tonight Show presenter Johnny Carson joked that toilet paper would be out of stock. The next day, stores across the country were completely sold out. This is the story of the first day of the toilet paper crisis.
Sex is also the good ole evergreen of inspiration for many filmmakers. At the NYCindieFF we also have a few examples of sexually inspired comedies, luckily a lot more intelligent than your usual giggles.
RED by New York-based director Katia Koziara is a film about empowerment, communication and consent. A first date gets exciting when desire, consent, and power dynamics are discussed in the most unlikely of places. A film about the identification of sexuality by women in the BDSM culture. Koziara: “With this piece, we aim to remove the taboo of desire and provide an example of how being proud and communicating your sexual preferences leads to successful relationships and enables others to do the same. ''
In BONECA INFLÁVEL (Inflatable Sex Doll) from Brazilian filmmakers Marcos Magario Filho and Paula Esteves, a lonely man only has sex with his inflatable sex doll. The doll has feelings for him too. So when a real woman appears in the man's life, it upsets the doll.
What's better to joke about than the things you fear most? After sex, that must be death. BY THE TIME YOU READ THIS is a dark comedy about a perfectionist trying to write a suicide note. Director Mishu Hilmy wanted to make a movie with one actor, one location, one idea. Hilmy: “What bubbled up in me were hang-ups around perfectionism and insecurity that end up in a progressive meltdown. In this film our main character is derailed by every possible decision she can make. My hope. is that an audience will be able to find humor, poignancy and a degree of self-recognition in what is usually presented as a completely unfunny scenario. "
PLEASE DO NOT SPILL THE MILK touches today's society's modern fondness for healing. A woman's bizarre sexual fantasy leads to her boyfriend's heartbreaking confession, followed by the instant healing of his deepest wound. As bad as the cure itself are the healers: people usually enjoy offering their help with good intentions, but they don't get invested in its aftermath. Basically, they want you to spill your milk, but they won't be there to clean up your mess.
A more traditional approach to human relationships can be found in the film TRUST FRANK in which two neighbors constantly endanger each other, take the greatest pleasure in making each other's lives as miserable as possible, or at least try their last swear words on each other. And of course they cannot live without each other. That outcome may be predictable, but the actors' humorous playing field is of course on the way to achieve it.
Finally, we would like to bring to your attention this last piece: THE HENCHMAN OF NOTRE DAME by director Timothy Naylor. In this short film, Quasimodo, who we all know from his life at the cathedral in Paris, is now a modern-looking young man with a sharp suit and suave haircut looking for a decent job. Unfortunately, his agent is less able to undo his murderous past and temper.
