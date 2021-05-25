British Films on NYC Independent Film Festival
Strong storyteller from Britain at NYC Independent Film Festival
It was a challenge filming in lockdown conditions, especially for the cast as it works best to film in one take.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The British have always been strong storytellers and therefore excel in their drama productions. That is also proven at this edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival. A few short stories in particular catch the eye, both with the regular subjects as with the covid narratives.
— Emma Pitt, filmmaker
THE ANNOUNCEMENT by James Kibbey is a daring experiment: what happens when a family decides to cast off their shackles of decent (British) behaviour and lay all their secrets on the table? Mortal embarrassment? Oh yes.
Or the confession Richard has to make in the Short Film ONE SHOT by Robin Mason. Richard wants to explore his musical talents on a TV show, to prove his talents and his worth, if only he can get the chance. It explores the quest for a golden ticket - the idea that there is an easy solution to solve the void within our lives.
Or the bizar story of SKELETONS by Richard Hunter. A modern day romance about an ageing sex line worker who escapes a loveless marriage after she falls head over heels for a rotting corpse.
A few films excel in being simple stories but that pass a grinding reality. In THE WHOLE TRUTH director Yelita Ali confronts a lonely young police officer with a difficult schoolgirl, about her sexual assault at the hands of her teacher. As she struggles to get the girl to confront her trauma, an unlikely bond forms between the two women. To help Jenny, Mallory must finally face the truth about her own past and find the strength to talk about it.
And in MY ONE TRUE LOVE by Emma Pitt an accidental video call from Margaret to Juliet brings an unexpected moment of precious happiness. The film was made during the covid lockdown but also has the lockdown as a subject. In more than one sense. Pitt: ,,It was a challenge filming in lockdown conditions, especially for the cast as it works best to film in one take. I was lucky enough to have the talents of Sheila Reid and Lisa Stevenson bringing my script to life, and I am very proud of their performances."
Animation is not the most obvious genre for life-changing commentary. With DEEP-FRIED FINGERS director Daniel Greenway tries to make us think about our hypocritical nature of our relationship with meat consumption. The film tries to reverse the meat-eating relationship between humans and animals.
Three artsy British documentaries we want to highlight for you. FASHION BODIES may not literally be a documentary. It's more an audiovisual manifesto that brings to the forefront stories from three real people about their relation and experiment with fashion on the way to claim their self-acceptance, image and identity. Through the mix of a semi-documental approach with a fantasy-like atmosphere, this short film shows the constant and unbalanced dance between the constraints and freedoms embedded in ourselves as fashion bodies.
THE BEATLES AND US is about the most illustrious music quartet England has ever produced. Or better: that Liverpool has ever produced. It's an affectionate portrait of this city and how the relationship with her most famous sons has reflected and shaped the city’s changing fortunes. Many have said that the 5th Beatle was actually Liverpool, so influential was the character and traditions of the city upon the Beatles’ personalities, creative drive and unshakable self belief. The film also comes just as the very cradle of Beatlemania, the Cavern Club, is under threat of closure.
In SHIZICO ON ART the British-Japanese artist Shizico Yi travels to meet artists and curators to talk about their life in Arts. Showing the interactive link between human and chosen pieces of art, details and history are making a journey in her mind and in her house.
Dennis Cieri
Cieri Media International Corp
+1 917-763-2428
email us here