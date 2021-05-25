This first-of-its-kind entrepreneurship certificate program for Nurses
For nurses who want to discover and implement innovative healthcare solutions to create value for patients, the community, and the healthcare industry.PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Drexel University’s Charles D. Close School of Entrepreneurship is partnering with SONSIEL- Society of Nurse Scientists Innovators Entrepreneurs and Leaders to offer nurses the opportunity to acquire the skills vital to developing, presenting, and transforming ideas into reality, shaping the future of health and healthcare for the better.
The program will run fully online on Saturday, June 5th and Sunday, June 6 from 8:30 am - 2:30 pm EDT on both days.
This first-of-its-kind certificate program will introduce nurses to the principles and actions of new service, product, and process ideation, be it within an existing organization or through startup ventures. This introductory program is for the nurse that wishes to develop and enhance their innovative and entrepreneurial skills by learning how to cultivate a new idea, test assumptions, and rapidly iterate healthcare solutions. Participants will also be introduced to the principles and actions used for new product and service commercialization.
Participants do not need to have an existing idea to participate, but instead only need to have an interest in how they can best leverage their experiences and expertise to solve important problems through the creation of new products and services that can be taken into the market.
Program registration is $699 and the deadline to sign up is on Tuesday, June 1.
To register for the program click here or for more information please contact Chuck Sacco at cns322@drexel.edu
About the Charles D. Close School of Entrepreneurship: The Close School is the nation's first freestanding school of entrepreneurship to offer degrees. Building on an outstanding foundation of curriculum, programming, and thought leadership at Drexel, the Close School is the engine driving the expanded culture of entrepreneurship envisioned by the University’s strategic plan.
About SONSIEL: SONSIEL is purpose-built to create new opportunities and recognition for all Nurses within health care innovation. With a diverse membership, the organization collaborates across existing Nursing organizations and shares a common goal of positioning the profession to participate in developing solutions and increasing Nursing’s influence as leaders of health care innovation.
