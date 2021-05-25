Eventornado is Changing the World One Hackathon at a Time

Eventornado is an all-in-one hackathon platform Edgar Aronov, Co-founder and CEO at Eventornado Martin Henk, Co-founder and CTO at Eventornado

Eventornado’s Hackathon Platform is Catalyst for Social Change, Sustainability, Fighting Global Warming and Combating Racism

Hackathons are fast-moving events that energize and accelerate ideas that are changing the world. I’m proud our platform brought people together during a global pandemic that helped change the world.” — Martin Henk, Co-founder and CTO at Eventornado

TALLINN, ESTONIA, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eventornado, an all-in-one hackathon platform, has become the catalyst for social change worldwide.

The platform brings people with big ideas together to create new solutions using the power of technology that impacts social change, increasing sustainability, fighting global warming, and combating racism one hack at a time.

Eventornado was created by the need to organize the first COVID-19-crisis-related hackathon called Hack The Crisis Estonia. The hackathon was a huge success, and suddenly other countries took notice. Hackathons quickly became a trend, with over 40 countries running the same events locally with the team that became Eventornado.

With over 100 completed hackathons, the Eventornado team is just beginning.

“Before we created Eventornado, there wasn’t a tool for organizing online and offline hackathons to keep people engaged and communicating so they’re on the same page,” says Edgar Aronov, Co-founder and CEO at Eventornado. “We love building useful solutions, and the features we’ve integrated into our platform alleviate the stress hackathon organizations are feeling so they can focus on achieving positive outcomes.”

From the moment Eventornado launched in June 2020, customers signed up and launched hackathons on the platform.

So why are hackathons so popular?

Aronov says hackathons stimulate innovation and various crowdsourced solutions to solve a specific social issue or a real-life problem.

“This new way of problem-solving has an advantage over traditional innovation management because hackathons promote collaboration, are agile, inclusive, and have smaller innovation cycles so they can be more responsive to the ever-changing consumer demands,” says Aronov.

The world took notice during COVID how powerful hackathons can be, and now Eventornado has hosted social change across the globe.

One of Eventornado’s most impactful hackathons was a global hack, ‘Build for Belarus.’

During a 48-hour online hackathon, participants from India, UK, France, Norway, Estonia, Israel, Austria, the U.S., and more created tangible solutions from scratch addressing four key topics: civil support, communication, healthcare, and safety.

The solutions developed during the hackathon had an immediate impact on the Belarusians.

One outcome was the development of a map application to find people missing during protests.

“Eventornado was the ideal business partner for Build for Belarus because they removed all the technical challenges we were facing running a hackathon,” says Ragnar Sass, co-organizer of Build for Belarus.

“We needed to start the hackathon ASAP to produce tangible solutions to the problems Belarusians were facing. Eventornado was fast to react, got the hackathon running in just six hours, and once different communities around the world got united, they quickly built feasible solutions that provided support to the local Belarusians,” he says.

The Eventornado team was the catalyst for other meaningful social change hosting Hack the Crisis Estonia that sparked a global movement, Global Hack the Crisis.

Global Hack the Crisis included more than 12,000 participants across almost 100 countries sharing innovative ideas to protect society from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

During this hackathon, five tech-savvy teams created new solutions to combating COVID. Read more about their winning ideas at https://eventornado.com/blog/hack-the-crisis-estonia-reviewing-the-best-ideas-from-estonias-most-tech-savvy-minds.

Some other Eventornado-hosted hackathons with global implications include the Sweden - India Mobility Hack tackling safe and sustainable transportation, The Spacetech Europe Hackathon developing the future of space, and EU: Africa The Post Crisis Journey finding innovative solutions to socio-economic problems escalated by the coronavirus pandemic.

See a complete list of Eventornado’s upcoming hackathons at https://eventornado.com/events.

About Eventornado

Eventornado is an all-in-one hackathon platform that brings people with big ideas together to build exciting projects and create new solutions using the power of technology.