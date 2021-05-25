Hhemp.co Partners with Northeast Distributor
Northeastern Wholesale Distributors is poised to increase CBD product penetration in new verticals in the NortheastHAYWARD, CA, USA, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fast-growing Hhemp.co is continuing its rapid expansion with a new partnership with Northeastern Wholesale Distributors to bring its CBD products to new consumer facing channels in the state of Connecticut.
With CBD products increasingly becoming part of the fast-moving consumer packaged goods sector, Northeastern Wholesale is the ideal partner to place Hhemp.co into smoke shops, cigar lounges, liquor stores and convenience stores.
“When we look for partners, we look for someone who understands our ‘why’s’ of using plant-based medicine for optimal wellness,” said Bao Le, CEO of Hhemp.co. “Northeastern Wholesale understood our mission, our diverse products, and our future vision.”
Unlike many CBD products, Hhemp.co’s products contain a blend of both CBD and CBG. CBG+CBD creates an ultra-entourage effect with each compound having its own beneficial properties, but when CBD and CBG are taken together the benefits are amplified.
“We believe Hhemp.co is the premium CBD producer in the market and we’re thrilled that they’ve placed their trust in us to distribute their products into hundreds of stores in Connecticut,” said Syed Bokhari, a partner in Northeastern Wholesale Distributors.
About Hhemp.co
Hhemp.co is a rapidly growing Oregon and California based company offering a wide array of CBD + CBG wellness products. Its deep-rooted relationships with local farmers helps the farmer build his or her business and ensures the Hhemp.co consumer of a lab-tested, farm-direct premium product at an affordable price. Hhemp.co.’s products are currently available in 2,000+ retail stores nationwide.
About Northeastern Wholesale Distributors
Northeastern Wholesale Distributor is a one-stop shop for premium cigars, smoke/vape, novelty and general merchandise needs. With over 30 years of experience in the retail and wholesale space the company is an expert at providing the right product mix for each specific retail location.
Contacts:
Jessica Schroeder
Chief Operating Officer
Atwood Consortium, LLC
jessica@teamatwood.com
Kimberly Prince
Proven Media Services
+1 401-484-4980
neko@provenmediaservices.com