IDS Wins Top Fintech Solution Provider Honors From Enterprise Viewpoint

This award adds validation to the significant effort by the IDS team to deliver value to our customer through best-in-class solutions.” — David Hamilton, IDS CEO

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDS, a leading provider of enterprise mission-critical solutions for secured finance has been selected a winner of the Top 20 FinTech Solution Providers 2021 by Enterprise Ventures. IDS was selected after a rigorous evaluation process which included over 300 global fintech software technology firms and was based upon the company’s market position, sales momentum and product innovation. IDS joins other notable fintech leaders including Stripe, Fiserv, and OpenFin in receiving this honor.

“IDS is honored to be recognized as a top fintech provider,” said David Hamilton, CEO at IDS. “This award adds validation to the significant effort by the IDS team to deliver value to our customer through best-in-class solutions. Ultimately it is our customers who give us the greatest award with their trust and continued business. We appreciate the recognition of our customer-centric focus and the market acknowledgment of our success.”

IDS was awarded a top fintech company for its industry leading IDScloud platform. IDScloud is a 100% SaaS solution which offers the full capability of market leading IDS Rapport® origination and IDS InfoLease® portfolio management solutions along with integrations to an ecosystem of leading third-party services including credit bureaus, e-signature, CRM, sales tax, insurance and payments.

“The Enterprise Viewpoint market research team conducts a detailed analysis of the market to identify the most innovative companies in the fintech market,” stated Rahul Chelat, Editor of Enterprise Viewpoint. “With its current market momentum and new product innovation, IDS quickly rose to the top of our list. They have demonstrated that they are one of the top companies in the market and have earned this recognition for their market leadership among global fintech software providers.”

This recognition comes after a record year in which the company had 20 go-lives on its solutions with over $35B in committed NAV to the IDScloud platform. IDScloud is a highly configurable platform allowing customers to adapt quickly to changing sales and servicing needs in their front, middle and back office. With comprehensive support for a full range of asset classes, deal sizes and deal types, IDScloud customers only pay for what they use, enabling the solution to scale as their business grows and requirements change.

About IDS

IDS offers a suite of secured finance technologies to help banks, specialty finance firms and captive finance organizations drive operational efficiency and growth. Organizations of all sizes rely on our technologies and consultative services to optimize their asset finance, asset-based lending and factoring operations. Our software solutions are built on IDScloud, a true software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that offers best-in-class simplicity, scalability and affordability. IDS serves a global customer base from offices in the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia.

The company’s headquarters are located in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA.

For more information, visit www.idsgrp.com.

