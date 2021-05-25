Hennessey Digital Acquires Top WordPress Theme for Attorneys; Creates Free Resource for Small Firms to Succeed Online

Hennessey Digital, a leading SEO and digital marketing agency, has purchased the most popular WordPress theme for attorneys.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hennessey Digital, a leading SEO and digital marketing agency, has purchased the most popular WordPress theme for attorneys.

The acquisition is the latest boon for Hennessey Digital, which recently released the results of its 2021 law firm responsiveness study and was named to the 2021 Financial Times list of Fastest-Growing Companies in the Americas.

Hennessey Digital founder and CEO Jason Hennessey reports the agency acquired the WordPress template to help attorneys build great law firm websites without a web designer or developer. Hennessey Digital plans on releasing the revamped version of the WordPress theme this fall.

“We’re investing in this WordPress theme because we were tired of seeing attorneys get taken advantage of. We wanted to make it possible for small law firms to access a well-designed, high-performing website theme at no cost,” Hennessey says.

The newly acquired WordPress theme has not been updated in over 2 years, and Hennessey Digital’s team will upgrade it to match its high standards for web design, site architecture, and content best practices. WordPress offers more than 8,300 themes to help users create websites from a template, and theme prices vary depending on complexity. Custom themes can run over $30,000 for an enterprise-level project.

From a technology perspective, Hennessey Digital’s Director of Engineering Blin Kazazi notes that the theme will be upgraded by its team of developers for a user-friendly website build process that attorneys can do themselves.

“We’re updating the look and feel and adding point-and-click configuration, so it walks you through how to set up a website that ranks and performs well for what you need, no coding required,” Kazazi says.

With top in-house talent in SEO and web development, Hennessey Digital is the agency of choice for law firms that want to invest in digital marketing to increase their leads and revenue. The free WordPress attorney theme now serves as an entry point to Hennessey Digital’s full suite of legal marketing services.

“With this reworked WordPress theme, we’re giving lawyers who might not have the budget to work with us a shot at being successful online.” Hennessey adds.



About Hennessey Digital

Founded in 2015 by internationally-recognized SEO leader Jason Hennessey, Hennessey Digital has grown from a staff of two to more than 125 global employees. Specializing in technical SEO, content marketing, pay-per-click advertising (PPC), conversion rate optimization (CRO), and creative services, Hennessey Digital helps clients get more qualified leads and grow their businesses through a holistic marketing strategy. Hennessey Digital was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America in 2019 and 2020 and the Financial Times list of fastest-growing companies in the Americas in 2020 and 2021 and was recently recognized as a 2021 Vet100 honoree for the fastest-growing veteran-owned companies in the U.S.