Sopheon CEO to Address Smart Product Development Challenges on World Product Day
Greg Coticchia to Share Ideas and Inspirations for Product Managers Facing the Obstacles of Software and Hardware Innovation
The increasing demand for smart products has created extraordinary opportunities. But to reap those rewards, manufacturers must overcome unique and unprecedented product development challenges”MINNEAPOLIS, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sopheon today announced that CEO Greg Coticchia will be a featured speaker at one of the World Product Day events taking place across the globe on May 26, 2021. The presentation, “Phygital? Digical? Smart? Hybrid?,” will explore the challenges presented by the exploding convergence of physical products with software features.
— Greg Coticchia, Sopheon CEO
World Product Day is an annual event organized by Mind the Product, the world’s largest community of product professionals. Mind the Product leverages the insights and experience of its diverse global community to deliver the world’s best content and events for product professionals around the world. For World Product Day 2021, event organizers selected distinguished speakers with insightful stories and experiences to share.
“The increasing demand for smart products has created extraordinary opportunities. But to reap those rewards, manufacturers must overcome unique and unprecedented product development challenges,” said Greg Coticchia, CEO of Sopheon. “Bringing smart products to market involves coordinating departments and disciplines with different priorities, methodologies, work habits and technologies. This challenge is precisely our area of expertise at Sopheon, and we designed our presentation at World Product Day to share ideas that will contribute to the innovation efforts of product managers around the world.”
Throughout the year, local product communities meet in ProductTanks. These informal gatherings provide an opportunity for product managers to exchange ideas and experiences about topics such as product design, development and management, business modeling, metrics and user experience (UX). Since its founding in 2010, ProductTank has grown to over 150,000 members from more than 200 cities worldwide.
Accolade is Sopheon’s award-winning innovation management platform that connects people, systems and information across departments and functions. This collaboration and synchronization results in trusted, timely data for faster, better and more dynamic decision making. In addition to 3M, Accolade has proven its value to thousands of other global users, such as Honeywell, Merck KGaA, P&G, Philips, BASF, Parker Hannifin and other innovation and market leaders across a wide variety of industries.
To learn more about how Sopheon is transforming enterprise innovation, visit our website at www.sopheon.com.
ABOUT SOPHEON
Sopheon (LSE: SPE) partners with customers to provide complete Enterprise Innovation Management solutions, including patented software, expertise and best practices to achieve exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. Sopheon’s Accolade solution provides unique, fully-integrated coverage for the entire innovation management and new product development lifecycle, including strategic innovation planning, roadmapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and resource planning. Sopheon’s solutions have been implemented by over 250 customers with more than 60,000 users in over 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.
Sopheon and Accolade are trademarks of Sopheon plc.
Brooke Boeser
Sopheon
brooke.boeser@sopheon.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn