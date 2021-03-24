Sopheon Names Greg Coticchia Chief Executive Officer
Greg Coticchia, Sopheon's newly appointed CEO
Experienced Tech Leader to Drive Growth of Sopheon’s SaaS-based Enterprise Innovation Management Platform
Greg's impressive experience in leading strategic transitions in the SaaS industry is an ideal fit as we continue to grow our popular offerings.”MINNEAPOLIS, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sopheon (LSE: SPE) today announced the appointment of Greg Coticchia to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective on March 31, 2021. As part of this planned transition strategy, Andy Michuda will become Executive Chairman of Sopheon’s Board of Directors. Barry Mence, who has been Chairman of the Board since the company’s inception, will serve as a non-executive director of Sopheon and remain a major investor in the company.
Coticchia, who joined Sopheon as President in 2020, will also take a seat on the board of directors. With deep experience in the creation and growth of SaaS companies, Coticchia is an award-winning entrepreneur, business strategist, product manager and marketing expert.
Coticchia will spearhead Sopheon’s growth as the industry’s most versatile and powerful enterprise innovation management cloud platform. Michuda will focus on partnerships and acquisitions, in addition to his governance responsibilities as Executive Chairman.
“Digital transformation continues to accelerate, and innovation is an urgent imperative for virtually every company,” said Coticchia. “But fostering and governing innovation can be difficult in large organizations with diverse methodologies and siloed teams. Sopheon has a large opportunity to build upon its success at hundreds of companies worldwide to drive— and keep—innovation moving forward aggressively while still delivering resilient and reliable product experiences."
“We welcome Greg to Sopheon’s board of directors and look forward to his creative and energetic leadership as CEO,” said Mence, a co-founder of Sopheon. “Greg is a highly-regarded entrepreneur, business leader, professor and author. His impressive experience in leading strategic transitions in the SaaS industry is an ideal fit as we continue to grow our popular SaaS-based offerings.”
Accolade is Sopheon’s innovation management platform. Accolade enables businesses to operate with more agility and responsiveness. By creating cross-functional collaboration and synchronization, Accolade connects people, systems and information across departments and functions. This results in faster time to market, increased product success and reduced costs.
Accolade has proven its value to thousands of global users, such as PepsiCo, P&G, Merck KgaA, Mondelez, BASF, Parker Hannifin and other innovation and market leaders across a wide variety of industries.
For more information about how Sopheon is transforming enterprise innovation, visit our website at www.sopheon.com.
Sopheon released financial results for 2020 earlier today. The annual report can be viewed at www.sopheon.com/financial-reports/.
ABOUT SOPHEON
Sopheon (LSE: SPE) partners with customers to provide complete Enterprise Innovation Management solutions including patented software, expertise and best practices to achieve exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. Sopheon’s Accolade solution provides unique, fully-integrated coverage for the entire innovation management and new product development lifecycle, including strategic innovation planning, roadmapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and resource planning. Sopheon’s solutions have been implemented by over 250 customers with over 60,000 users in over 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.
Sopheon and Accolade are trademarks of Sopheon plc.
