Sopheon Helps Mother Parkers Tea & Coffee Accelerate Commercialization of New Products
Sopheon’s Accolade solution streamlines collaboration, increases flexibility, enables data-driven prioritization decisions at North American tea & coffee leader
Through our partnership with Sopheon, we can now quickly implement and sustain systematic, best-practice approaches that will accelerate the development and commercialization of new products.”MINNEAPOLIS, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sopheon, a global leader in enterprise innovation management solutions, announces the deployment of its Accolade® platform by Mother Parkers Tea & Coffee Inc.
— Kim Cunningham, Chief Commercial Officer, Mother Parkers
“With our customers and consumers driving increased demand for new tea and coffee offerings, it has become more important for us to be highly responsive to market needs, and to innovate and deliver new products quickly. Digitizing our processes to make them more adaptive and collaborative has driven speed to market,” said Kim Cunningham, Chief Commercial Officer of Mother Parkers. “Through our partnership with Sopheon, we can now quickly implement and sustain systematic, best-practice approaches that will accelerate the development and commercialization of new products that the market is ready for.”
This deployment automates critical aspects of the innovation management and prioritization process employed by Mother Parkers, ensuring all organizational stakeholders have full visibility of the timing of – and information required for – each decision point across the product lifecycle. This in turn enables business leaders to commit resources more effectively to projects that align best with strategic business initiatives, and proactively identify project opportunities and risks. Additionally, it provides a means of capturing early-stage ideas to address new customer or consumer needs.
Sopheon CEO Greg Coticchia added: “Given today’s challenging business environment, it is critical that consumer packaged goods companies like Mother Parkers are agile enough to move very quickly to serve the needs of customers and consumers. We are delighted to have partnered with Mother Parkers in this endeavor, and we’re pleased that Sopheon’s Accolade solution is enabling them to match the pace of the market, increase efficiency, and make faster and more effective decisions.”
Accolade is Sopheon’s award-winning innovation management software that connects people, systems and information across departments and functions. This cross-functional collaboration and synchronization results in trusted, timely data for faster, better and more dynamic decision-making for the world’s largest and most complex enterprises. Accolade has proven its value to thousands of global users by reducing costs, increasing portfolio value, reducing time to market, and boosting initiative and product success.
To learn more about how Sopheon and its flagship decision-support platform Accolade are transforming enterprise innovation, please visit our website at www.sopheon.com.
ABOUT SOPHEON
Sopheon (LSE: SPE) partners with customers to provide complete Enterprise Innovation Management solutions including patented software, expertise and best practices to achieve exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. Sopheon’s Accolade solution provides unique, fully integrated coverage for the entire innovation management and new product development lifecycle, including strategic innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management, and resource planning. Sopheon’s solutions have been implemented by over 250 customers with more than 60,000 users in over 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.sopheon.com.
ABOUT MOTHER PARKERS TEA & COFFEE
Mother Parkers Tea & Coffee is one of North America’s leading coffee and tea companies, providing best-in-class private-label solutions for some of the world’s largest retailers and food-service companies. Mother Parkers is a leading innovator in the single-serve market with the recyclable EcoCup® format that makes it easy for consumers to divert single-serve capsules from landfills. The company combines state-of-the-art technology and new product innovation with more than a century of business excellence to consistently deliver a better beverage experience for customers and consumers. Find out more at mother-parkers.com.
Sopheon and Accolade are trademarks of Sopheon plc.
