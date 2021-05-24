CareTrack’s Telecare Available to Medical Practices that Utilize EHR Systems by Athena, PrimeSuite and Centricity
Remote healthcare solution offered to select EHRs ensures better Medicare patient outcomesCARROLLTON, GA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareTrack, a fully integrated Telecare physician practice extension, is proud to announce that its platform is compatible with Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems including Athena, PrimeSuite and Centricity. With this capability, medical practices that utilize these EHRs can offer CareTrack’s TeleCare. The platform is a fully integrated, remote healthcare solution that facilitates coordination of care for Medicare patients. CareTrack provides continuous out-of-office support between appointments to ensure better patient outcomes for both critical and chronic but stable Medicare patients.
“Practices have long sought a system to continuously monitor Medicare patients, and we are thrilled to offer our platform to a variety of EHRs to expand our reach and for practices to better care for their critical, as well as their chronic but stable patients in between appointments,” said CareTrack Co-Founder and CEO Andrew Mills. “Being able to offer CareTrack to these notable EHRs allows us to broaden our reach and provide a continuous healthcare plan to ensure the best care to Medicare patients along with significant reimbursement rates for practices.”
The TeleCare solution for physician practices and Medicare-eligible patients offers dynamic care planning, holistic care monitoring, TeleCare alerting workflow, appointment and care coordination, quality and billing reporting and more benefits. CareTrack’s program offers multiple “tracks” recommended by their doctors that depend on the amount of care a patient requires. This ensures that all Medicare patients will be monitored out of the office based on their individualized care plans created by their physicians.
In addition to offering improved care to Medicare patients, Athena, Centricity and PrimeSuite practices receive revenue benefits for implementing Telecare. The 2020 results for CareTrack solution showed $349,219 in additional gross medicare reimbursements per physician, three times as many annual wellness visits, 73 percent utilization (versus 18 percent nationally), 65 percent enrollment rate for chronic-but-stable patients (versus 2.5 percent nationally), 82 percent utilization of Medicare services codes for enrolled patients (versus 35 percent nationally) and additional annual net income of $189,108 per physician on average.
To learn more about CareTrack, its Telecare platform and its compatibility with EHRs, please visit www.caretrack.com.
About CareTrack
CareTrack is a fully integrated Telecare physician practice extension. The solution provides continuous out-of-office care coordination, empowering patients to take greater control of their conditions while simultaneously enabling practices to provide targeted support for their Medicare patients between appointments. CareTrack’s AI-powered solution processes information from the patient’s existing EHR and generates a customized care plan which benefits all parties involved by improving clinical outcomes, closing patient adherence gaps, reducing ER visits, and preventing hospitalizations. For more information, please visit www.CareTrack.com or call 800-835-1140.
