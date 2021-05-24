Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Moceri Surfs in the Shift of Housing Tides

Blossom Springs Senior Living campus outdoor landscape in Rochester, MI

Blossom Springs by Moceri offers a vibrant, caring atmosphere for seniors to celebrate their bold and amazing journey every day.

Apartment Building in Clinton Township by Moceri, Montclair Delacroix Townhome with One Car Garage

Montclair at Partridge Creek is one of many Moceri apartment home communities providing a diverse offering of living options in Clinton Township and throughout the region.

Senior man with a dog on a paddle board in the water.

The Moceri Brothers remain focused on providing homes for Michigan families, so they can focus on living boldly.

Young Man, don’t tell me about the storm that's brewing, just get the ship to port.”
— Dominic J. Moceri
AUBURN HILLS, MICHIGAN, USA, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moceri remains focused and committed to the needs of seniors and those not able to purchase homes in the region despite staggering rise in construction material availability, costs, and government overregulation.

Moceri has weathered economic tsunamis for 4 generations and has adapted and learned to surf, in order to serve the diverse housing needs of over 55,000 Michigan Families.

Moceri has weathered economic tsunamis for 4 generations and has adapted and learned to surf, in order to serve the diverse housing needs of over 55,000 Michigan Families.

Additional information is available at www.Moceri.com.

Diane Calleja
Moceri Companies
dianecalleja@moceri.com



